Stylishly equipped for winter

Hans Anderson circa 1888. Image from Hennepin History Museum’s collection.

Did you turn on your furnace last week? When temperatures fell to the 40s, those of us in the Twin Cities got a cold reminder that winter is on its way. Love it or leave it, winter has always been a defining feature of our region. The storage spaces at Hennepin History Museum are filled with examples: snow shoes, skis, an early homemade snowblower and, of course, lots and lots of warm winter hats, coats, mittens and boots. Hans Anderson donned this beautiful coat for his studio portrait in 1888. He looks perfectly — and stylishly — equipped set to tackle whatever challenges the cold months threw his way.

