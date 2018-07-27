A turning point for labor

This year marks the 84th anniversary of the 1934 Minneapolis Teamsters’ Strike. Months of conflict turned violent on July 20 when police fired on strikers in the streets of downtown Minneapolis. Two men, Henry Ness and John Belor, were killed, and another 67 injured. Governor Floyd B. Olson declared martial law and brought in the National Guard. The strike ended in August. The Teamsters’ Strike is considered to be a major turning point in both Minneapolis and labor history. Minneapolis became a union town, and the Teamsters grew in strength and numbers nationwide.

