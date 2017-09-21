The Sky Room’s glamour

Dayton's skyroom c. 1960s Photograph from the collection of the Hennepin History Museum.

While Dayton’s department store may be long departed, its memory lives on here in the Twin Cities.

The downtown Minneapolis flagship store offered more than just shopping, and its restaurants played a starring role in local life for many decades.

Here, the luxurious Sky Room is pictured during the 1960s. During the late ’40s, ’50s and ’60s, the Sky Room was a popular destination for charity lunches and dinners, fashion shows and other special events. During the 1970s the Sky Room’s décor changed (and the dramatic chandeliers shown here removed) as the restaurant was reconfigured as a downtown employee lunch spot.

Cedar Imboden Phillips serves as executive director for the Hennepin History Museum. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.