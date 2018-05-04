Best Picks: May 3–16

Local drag performer Julia Starr won last year’s Flip Phone Superstar Drag Contest. Photo by Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis’ next drag superstar

Mother has arrived. Or the step mother anyway.

Michelle Visage, the judge from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is coming to town to judge the city’s competition and to name Minneapolis’ own Flip Phone superstar.

Flip Phone, Chad Kampe’s team behind nearly everything drag related in the Twin Cities, is throwing its annual competition, a one-night version of the hit TV show at First Avenue’s mainroom. Last year’s winner, Julia Starr, will be a special guest judge, along with Meatball of drag-horror series “Dragula,” Giselle Ugarte of Go 96.3 and Samantha Rei of “Project Runway.”

The show will bring the metro’s talent into one room. Contestants include Zon L. Slarii, Dexter Maine-Love, Lila Vera, Giselle Obermay, Puffy, Izzy Legal, Lala Love-Iman, The Other Jeannie Retelle, Magic Dyke, Anya DeGrant, Sunny Kiriyama, Alana Chapelle, Tygra, Britney Love, Fiona Fierce, Mercedes Iman Diamond, Utica Queen, Sasha Carter Iman, Rosie Bottoms and Symone Smash It, who I featured back in our Feb. 5 issue.

The 18-plus show is on Sunday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at First Avenue.

Dizzy Bravo

Turn on Dizzy Fae’s music and it will make sense why there’s such a buzz around the St. Paul native.

The 19-year-old singer has already performed before local favorites like Polica and big-name R&B acts like Kehlani, Jorja Smith and The Internet. While she may not be a household name in the Twin Cities yet, her songs rack up tens of thousands of hits on Soundcloud and Spotify.

One reason for her success is her chameleon-like attitude of blending into styles and personalities seamlessly, all without losing her characteristic edge.

On “Johnny Bravo” from her new mixtape “Free Form,” Dizzy coos an airy tune produced by local Psymun, also known as producer Simon Christensen of thestand4rd, and Sen 09. The synth-heavy song channels a sort of Minneapolis Sound with an alternative R&B bent. On “Canyon,” Dizzy brings the intense vulnerability of an artist like FKA Twigs to her voice, singing about falling into her feelings (“I don’t want to live / past the point of no understanding,” she screams).

Dizzy, a student from the St. Paul Conservatory of Performing Artists, can also do her own version of hip-hop and spoken word. “Booty 3000” is naughty and catchy as she sings about the brands she wears and seducing someone. “Don’t Hate For Me” is quiet and jazzy, but defiant as Dizzy digitally alters her voice into, as she describes it, “wavy fairy dust.”

Dizzy Fae will play First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry on Tuesday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. The 18-plus show will feature openers Psymun and su na, the stage name of local musician and DJ Alec Ness.

It’s gonna be May

Now that we have the weather to back it up, Restaurant and Café Alma are helping locals get into the spring spirit with a May Day market.

If you’ve ever stayed in the hotel upstairs, you know that Alma has its own smells created just for you from Bespoke Body & Wellness. Margo Roberts, the wife of Alma founder and chef Alex Roberts, has created a spray that I use whenever my parents come visit — or just when I need to relax. It’s that good, and it will be available at the market.

There will be at least six other vendors at the market, including Better Bee’s Candles and EverythingIsAllWays, a wearable art shop from artist Britney Hansen and Reed Wilson. Bittercube will be on hand to sell its handmade crafts. Plus, a massage therapist is on board for the event.

Pastry chef Carrie Riggs won’t have one of her infamous table of goodies available, but I’m told that the café will be carrying even more of her beautifully crafted creations behind the counter. So, it would be as good of a time as any to bring a few treats.

Alma’s May Day Market is slated for 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, May 5 inside the restaurant at 528 University Ave. SE in Marcy-Holmes.