Best Picks: Oct. 19–Nov. 1

Twin Cities-based Boomtown Riot — musicians Jake Kemble, Jeff Noller, Jimmy Lyback and Jeremy Krueth — will play songs from the band’s new EP at First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry on Thursday, Oct. 26. Submitted photo

What to do downtown after work

Boomtown glory

What do you get when four local music veterans combine the energy of the Rolling Stones, the pop sensibilities of modern hit music and rock in step with the Killers?

A riot.

Boomtown Riot is a new project from Jake Kemble (lead vocals, guitar), Jeff Noller (guitar, keyboard), Jimmy Lyback (bass) and Jeremy Krueth (drums) who came from bands like Sunshine Behavior, Skittish and Kick to create something together.

This fall, the group is set to release its first EP, consisting of six songs that form out the edges of the band’s sound. There’s a throwback to Queen or the Arctic Monkeys in there, but it’s fueled by a youthful spirit, much like up-and-comers Hippo Campus.

“We knew when we formed this band that we didn’t want to trudge away in the obscure indie rock scene,” Noller said, sitting in Krueth’s Northeast Minneapolis drum shop, Klash Drums. “We wanted it to be more accessible than what we’ve done in the past.”

The four Twin Cities metro residents played their first shows together earlier this year on the way to SXSW, followed by a week of shows at the festival. It lit a fire in their bellies.

“It was more of a test to see if this band could do it and be in a car for that amount of time,” Krueth said.

Now that they have several years of shows under their individual belts, this time around has been easier. The band is already setting up its shows for the next SXSW.

“It’s the benefit of all of us coming from different bands. We come with all these contacts and years of experience. Jumping into this band, we weren’t going to start from zero and grind our way up again,” Noller said.

The self-titled, self-released EP is due Oct. 26.

“Lend a Hand” is a feel-good summer tune (“I’ve got sunshine in my shows / And a million things to lose). “Feelin’ it Again” has the band channeling Bob Dylan with its melancholy folk melody. You can almost hear The Killers-inspired “The Repeater” — perhaps the EP’s boldest song — reverberating from arena walls on a first listen.

The band will debut the EP at First Avenue’s 7th Street Entry on Thursday, Oct. 26. The band may show off new material from a future, more pop-oriented release that may come next year.

Two local bands, The Shackletons and The Usual Things, and alt-folk rocker Dan Tedesco of Des Moines will open the 18-plus show.

For readers, Kemble recommends checking out The Shackletons, which is fronted by Colin Campbell and plays punk rock music along the lines of Minneapolis musical figureheads like The Replacements.

“They’re total rockers. They’re awesome,” Kemble said.

The Usual Things is in a similar rock-pop lane as Boomtown Riot (“they’re very good indie rock,” Kemble said).



All dogs go to heaven

Even your dog can get in on the Zombie Pub Crawl experience thanks to Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room. The Northeast Minneapolis bar is hosting a Zombie Puppy Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m.–7 p.m. with a parade of costume-clad pooches at 5:30 p.m. The lucky winners of a costume contest will get a happy hour on Stanley’s for them and two friends — with all your dogs, of course. Even if you don’t come to compete, humans — or zombies — can enjoy Finnegans Irish Amber and Dead Irish Poet specials and the zombie pups can enjoy spooky dog treats off the undead dog menu.

Westerns and whiskey

Even a city boy can appreciate the cowboy-clad whiskey bar at Dalton & Wade Whiskey Common, and now there’s a new reason to spend a weeknight at the North Loop bar. The recent addition to the neighborhood has begun hosting “Rockabilly & Rye” nights with Hymie’s Records. From 9 p.m.–midnight every Thursday, the bar will spin rockabilly, blues and classic country western tunes. Diners can get a beer and a bump — a whiskey shot — for $6 and late-night food specials from the kitchen. If the name didn’t clue you in already, Dalton & Wade features a lot of whiskey — more than 200 in fact. I’d recommend starting with the bar’s flagship highball drinks, such as more traditional cocktail combining sweet black tea and lemon with Jim Bean rye whiskey. For something a little different, opt for the Japanese whiskey highball cocktail with sage and lemon oil. If you’re not a whiskey drinker but want to stick around the bar, go for the punch. It features a highly drinkable concoction of Old Crow with lemon, orange and cherry flavors.