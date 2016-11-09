Let’s not talk about constipation

Q: My girlfriend thinks it’s weird that I typically only have a bowel movement a few times a week. She believes everyone should have a bowel movement every morning or something is wrong. Do I need to be concerned, and if I am constipated, what should I do?

Constipation is more common than many people realize because, not surprisingly, it is typically not something people discuss at parties or with friends and colleagues.

Each person has a unique bowel pattern. Typically, constipation is defined as having fewer than three bowel movements a week, hard stools, excessive straining, prolonged time spent on the toilet, a sense of incomplete evacuation and abdominal discomfort or bloating.

Constipation can last a short time or it can be chronic problem. Constipation could be a concern for you if you have bowel movements that are infrequent, and if they become uncomfortable, hard and difficult to pass. Other common symptoms of constipation include vomiting, itching, swelling, bleeding or pain around the opening of where stool passes.

Constipation has many causes often relating to one’s lifestyle. These include diets low in fiber, too much dairy, not drinking enough liquids and lack of exercise or physical activity. Changes in daily routine, pregnancy, aging, work, travel, frequent misuse of laxatives and a conscious delay in having a bowel movement also contribute to constipation.

Some medicines such as iron supplements, pain medicines, antacids, antidepressants and calcium supplements can cause constipation, too. Certain diseases can cause constipation including irritable bowel syndrome, bowel obstructions, stroke, diabetes, thyroid disease, Parkinson disease, hemorrhoids and colon cancer.