What is hypertension and how can I beat it?

Q:At a recent clinic visit, I learned I have high blood pressure, but I don’t understand what the numbers mean. What is the difference between hypertension and high blood pressure? What are the risks? What do I need to know?

Many times the two conditions — high blood pressure and hypertension — will be used synonymously. But there’s a slight difference.

Blood pressure is a measurement of the pressure inside the circulatory system where arteries deliver blood and oxygen throughout the body. This can change from hour to hour depending on a person’s stress level, diet

and other variables. There are two numbers provided when your blood pressure is checked. The top number, called the systolic pressure, represents the pressure in your arteries during the contraction of your heart. The bottom number, called the diastolic pressure, is the pressure in your arteries when the heart muscle is at rest between heart beats.