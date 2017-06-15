Mayor Humphrey in the Aquatennial Parade

Photo courtesy Hennepin History Museum

In 1948, Minneapolis Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey — serving in his final year of mayor before departing for the United States Senate — participates in a show of sister city unity by riding in the Aquatennial Parade with Saint Paul Mayor Edward Delaney. Also in the car were almost all of Humphrey’s children. Humphrey was enormously popular, and the car received “thundering applause.” In some of the best parade coverage of the year, however, the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune uncovered the story of a parade hater Mr. D., a man with “no hobby at all, except hating parades, which he considers to be a sort of booby trap for unsuspecting morons.” Unfortunately for the grumpy Mr. D., journalists “saw him watching the parade Saturday from a second story window on Nicollet Avenue” with “chocolate ice cream on his shirt, two children on his lap, and a smile of smug, hypocritical delight on his face.” We’ll never for sure, but it’s possible that even Mr. D. cheered for mayors Humphrey and Delaney.

Photograph from the collection of the Hennepin History Museum. Learn more about the museum and its offerings at hennepinhistory.org or 870-1329.