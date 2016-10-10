Before East Town: A journey through Elliot Park

With the new Vikings stadium and other development occurring rapidly, the Downtown East/Mill District and Elliot Park neighborhoods are transforming and thriving. The area has a fascinating history prior to the wave of $2 billion of redevelopment that made the district what it is today.

There are, in fact, manifold legacies of important historical anchor institutions in Elliot Park and Downtown East that existed long before even the 1970s and ’80s, when large tracts of land were razed to create the sea of parking lots that came to service the Metrodome. Today, these institutions continue to anchor the neighborhoods of East Town, which is “undergoing an unprecedented economic renaissance,” according to Governor Mark Dayton, who spoke at the July 22 U.S. Bank Stadium ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Like a skeleton is to a body, though, historic institutions are often deeply woven into the neighborhood fabric throughout multiple blocks. It is not always clear to those driving, biking or walking through the neighborhood that they are even there. One such anchor in Elliot Park is also one of the larger downtown employers: Augustana Care.

When Augustana Care was founded in 1896, the organization’s original objective was to create a social ministry to aid women and children. Augustana Care now provides housing, health care and community services primarily to older adults.

Augustana Care CEO Tim Tucker has served on the East Town Business Partnership Board (formally the East Downtown Council) for more than 20 years. Long before the current wave of development and in a time of uncertainty for Elliot Park, Tucker recalls, “We very much wanted to stay in the community where Augustana Care began.”