Prince tribute, J.Lo among performances set ahead of Super Bowl

Image courtesy Nomadic Entertainment Group

Jennifer Lopez will headline a VIP concert series at downtown’s Minneapolis Armory the night before next February’s Super Bowl game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The pop singer is performing at DirecTV Now Super Saturday Night, a concert sponsored by AT&T and presented by Nomadic Entertainment Group. The concert series brought Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars to Houston for the city’s Super Bowl game earlier this year.

The Super Bowl performance will be one of the first high-profile events at the Armory, a 1935 building that is being renovated as an 8,400-person concert and nightlife venue.

A number of big names will play Club NOMADIC, a second Nomadic venue, near Prior Lake’s Mystic Lake Casino Hotel ahead of the game. The Chainsmokers will kick off the weekend with a show at the 64,000-square-foot pop-up venue on Thursday, Feb. 1. Grammy Award-nominated singer Ellie Goulding and Kygo, a Norwegian electronic dance musician, will play Friday, Feb. 2. Country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line will play Saturday, Feb. 3.

Nomadic has yet to announce what artists will play on Sunday, Feb. 4, the day of the game.

Minnesota music in the limelight

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have put together a Minnesota-centric Super Bowl lineup that features bands formed by Prince, stars like Idina Menzel and a swath of local talent.

The Minneapolis songwriting icons and impresarios recently announced that The Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day and the Time will perform on Nicollet Mall as part of a Prince tribute night.

The Jan. 29 concert will take place on the Verizon Up Stage at Ice Mountain, a venue put together by the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee for the 10-day Super Bowl LIVE festival leading up to the game. Several of the evening’s performances will be shown on NFL Network, ESPN2, and NBC Sports Network.

Menzel, a Tony Award-winning actress, will kick off the downtown stage on Friday, Jan. 26 by performing “Let It Go,” her wildly popular song from Disney’s animated movie “Frozen.”

As the state’s musical ambassadors for the Super Bowl, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are planning to showcase the Minnesota Sound with local music icons like Bob Mould, The Suburbs, The Jayhawks and Soul Asylum. New Power Generation — the former backing band of Prince — as well as Dessa, Cobi, The Jets, Mint Condition and Stokley, Sounds of Blackness, The Steeles, Stokley Williams and “The Voice” singer and former Minnesota Vikings player Esera Tuaolo are slated to perform throughout the 10 days of Super Bowl LIVE.

The duo said the state has had a lot culture and musical artistry to give the world.

“We’re honored to help bring together musical artists that represent the Minnesota Sound, during a time when the eyes of the world will be focused on our state and communities,” they said in a statement.

Between Jan. 26 and Feb. 4 next year, musicians will perform free concerts with daily lineups largely organized around genre. Information on performances will be available at mnsuperbowl.com/sblive. The festival will stretch six blocks of the recently reopened Nicollet Mall with ice sculptures and programming on each block between 6th and 12th streets.