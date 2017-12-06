612Brew, Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph to release beer for Super Bowl

Submitted photo

52 by 612 sales will benefit patient space at U of M children’s hospital

A Northeast Minneapolis brewery is celebrating the Super Bowl a way only a brewery could: by brewing a limited-edition beer.

612Brew and Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph will release 52 by 612 later this month in preparation for next February’s game. Sales from the beer, whose names references the 52nd Super Bowl, will benefit Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone.

“We want to provide people a sense of hometown pride that they are drinking a local craft beer while celebrating football’s biggest stage,” said Adit Kalra, the brewery’s co-founder, in a statement.

The beer, set to be available in four packs at select liquor stores on Dec. 20, will be an American premium lager that 612Brew says will be light, crisp and have a clean finish. Rudolph said he collaborated with the brewery, located at Broadway & Central in the Northeast Park neighborhood, on everything from the design of the can to the beer’s taste.

“When I began brainstorming with 612Brew on what ‘52 by 612’ should taste like the most important thing was that it be something I would enjoy drinking and also fans, community, family and friends,” he said.

A percentage of beer sales will benefit Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone, a 2,500-square-foot therapeutic play center at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. The child-friendly space features an indoor basketball hoop, a digital sports simulator and a sensory area for patients with autism spectrum disorder or other behavior health conditions.

The brewery will unveil the can design of 52 by 612 at a ticketed tasting party at its taproom, located at 925 Broadway St. NE, on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6 p.m.–9 p.m.

More information and $100 tickets are available through the brewery’s Facebook event.