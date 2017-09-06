Graff welcomes MPS students back to school

Minneapolis Public Schools staff and School Board members greet students on the first day of school at South High School. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

Superintendent Ed Graff welcomed Minneapolis Public Schools students back to class on Aug. 28, the first day of the school year.

Graff, who is entering his second school year as superintendent, spent the day visiting seven schools in Minneapolis. He helped welcome students to South High School, participated in recess at Marcy Open School and ate lunch at Edison High School, among other activities. His afternoon schedule included a roundtable event at the Minneapolis Urban League with U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

In a welcome-back video, Graff said there would be a renewed focus on reading in MPS this school year, citing a new pre-K–5 literacy curriculum. He added that the district would be putting supports in place to help all students succeed.

The district will also be emphasizing social-emotional learning, he said, which means “every child and every adult … will learn to honor and value themselves and everyone around them.”

“Meeting the needs of every child: that’s our charge, and that’s our commitment,” Graff said.