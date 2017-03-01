DeLaSalle cancels classes after potential threat

DeLaSalle High School is holding an online learning day Wednesday after staff learned of a potential threat made by a student.

Staff learned of the potential threat after hours on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the school. DeLaSalle contacted the Minneapolis Police Department to report the potential threat, and school administrators began working closely with law enforcement to investigate the incident, the statement said.

The school has received cooperation from the student, student’s parents and the local agencies they have contacted, according to the statement.

A Police Department public report lists “terroristic threats” in a description of the incident. It says the incident occurred between 3:45 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The incident report lists Charles Lemon and Jim Benson as the people who reported the threat. Lemon is DeLaSalle’s dean of students and Benson is principal, according to the school’s directory.

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Catherine Michael said the department had officers at the school to monitor the situation. She wrote in an email that it’s undetermined at this time if the suspect made any threats directed toward anyone or anything in particular.

Students and staff on Wednesday will conduct their lessons through the school’s 1:1 technology programs, the DeLaSalle statement said. Activity coaches and moderators will communicate separately with students in their activity.