Felder, Walser, Jourdain and Ellison win School Board seats

Bob Walser talks with a supporter at the DFL election party after winning his District 4 Minneapolis Board of Education race. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

DFL-endorsed candidates swept the four open Minneapolis Board of Education seats Tuesday, with Bob Walser defeating incumbent Josh Reimnitz in District 4 and Ira Jourdain defeating incumbent Tracine Asberry in District 6.

Kim Ellison, who currently represents District 2, defeated Doug Mann for the open at-large seat, which was vacated when Carla Bates decided not to run. Kerry Jo Felder defeated Kimberly Caprini in District 2, which represents the district’s north side.

Walser won his election over Reimnitz 14,222 to 13,029, earning 51.6 percent of the vote to Reimnitz’s 47.3 percent. Jourdain won 14,870 to 14,205 over Asberry, earning 50.7 percent of the vote.

Ellison won 79.5 percent of the vote against her opponent, Green Party-endorsed Doug Mann. Felder won by 201 votes over Caprini, earning 49.8 percent of the vote.

Walser said after the results were posted that he is grateful for the opportunity to serve. He pointed to his campaign slogan, “Leadership that Listens,” when asked about his priorities on the board.

“I want to collaborate,” he said. “I want to listen to the other board members, and I want to listen to the community and build consensus so we can get stuff done.”

Minneapolis voters also voted to renew the district’s referendum, which was scheduled to expire this year. The revenue will help manage class sizes and provide support services and activities for students.

More than 83 percent of Minneapolis voters approved the referendum.

“We outperformed ourselves,” said Donald McFarland, who managed the Vote Yes for Kids campaign in favor of the referendum. “It’s obviously a strong message that Minneapolis values its public schools.”

“The vote tells us that our community remains committed to our students,” Supt. Ed Graff said in a statement. “In the same way, we are committed to using public resources in the most effective way to continuously improve student achievement.”