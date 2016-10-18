Graff provides recommendations for MPS based on first 100 days

New superintendent stresses achievement, equity, engagement and accountability

Minneapolis Public Schools Supt. Ed Graff outlined his vision for the district Tuesday in his 100-day findings report, stressing the need to address achievement, equity, engagement and accountability.

The superintendent laid out steps to meet goals, including implementing a new pre-K to 5 curriculum. He also called for training staff on a culturally responsive, evidence-based core literacy framework and curriculum; providing equitable access to resources for all students; engaging with students through citywide student government, youth evaluation programs, co-curricular activities and athletic programs; and more.

Graff met with students, staff and families, reviewed data and more in coming up with the recommendations.

“We are a diverse, talented and committed community that really wants to make a difference for every student in our schools,” he said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. “We definitely have an intention and a passion for making an impact. . . . Unfortunately, we’re not focused and unified and consistent in that effort.”

Graff said the district is not achieving acceptable results for students of color, noting that all students deserve rigorous and culturally responsive instruction. He said the district needs to acknowledge the impact of race and racial inequity and needs to work to stop racial disparities in everything it does.

Graff started with the district July 1 after a tenure as superintendent of the Anchorage, Alaska, school district. A Minnesota native, Graff has been a teacher, principal and chief academic officer.