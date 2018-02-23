Cajun restaurant joins Theodore Wirth Park adventure center

The Trailhead is expected to open by this summer. Photo by Eric Best

Cajun Twist will bring New Orleans cuisine to the Trailhead

The bold flavors of New Orleans will heat up the outdoor recreation center set to open this summer at Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

The Loppet Foundation and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board have chosen Cajun Twist to be the concessionaire at the Trailhead, a 14,000-square-foot center the nonprofit is building to host its winter and outdoor recreational programming.

The Trailhead will be the first permanent home of Cajun Twist, a catering company founded by Teona Washington that will serve dishes like gumbo, red beans and rice and jambalaya, as well as beer and wine.

“My team is thrilled for this opportunity to bring authentic New Orleans cuisine to North Minneapolis through this partnership,” she said in a statement.

Bert Jackson, a project manager with the Trailhead, said the restaurant will bring its own unique cuisine and audience to the park.

“Having a place to gather and a restaurant at The Trailhead completes the experience, allowing friends to connect and spend time together while at the park,” he said.

Slated to open by this summer, the Trailhead will host year-round outdoor sports. The center, located near the park’s par 3 building, will feature a rental shop, locker rooms and a place to hangout for skiers, mountain bikers and snowboarders.

Some park guests may have already sampled some of Cajun Twist’s food. The Excelsior-based company catered a Super Boil Block Park during the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival earlier this month.