Poster show to benefit Minneapolis parks

Photo by Doug Knutson

Through LoveMplsParks.org, Minneapolis residents have been able to represent their favorite parks with T-shirts and more. Now the parks-focused retailer wants locals to cover their walls with parks.

LoveMplsParks will throw a poster show this month at Lakes & Legends Brewing Co. in Loring Park. The show, the second from the website, will feature more than three dozen posters from local artists depicting all what Minneapolis parks have to offer.

Dan Woychick, the designer and organizer behind LoveMplsParks, said last year’s show was a big success, both for the artists and for parks. The retailer donates half of its profits from apparel and poster sales to People for Parks, a local nonprofit that sponsors programs and projects to enhance the city’s park system. This year’s show drew more artists, who will have limited-edition posters to sell for $40. Artists will receive the other half raised from sales.

Since creating the website in late 2014, Woychick has raised approximately $15,000 for parks. Woychick, a full-time designer outside LoveMplsParks, said the side project lets people show their pride for parks around the city, the country and even the globe. While many of the sales are local — Lake Nokomis-themed products are the most popular, he said — some sales have from as far as England and Norway.

“People really do love their parks and their effect on the livability of the Twin Cities,” he said.

The free Posters for Parks show will take place on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 p.m.–10 p.m. at Lakes & Legends, located at 1368 LaSalle Ave. The one-night, pop-up gallery is family friendly and will feature Gastrotruck outside in addition to the local beer inside.

If you go

Posters for Parks

Where: Lakes & Legends Brewing Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave.

When: Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 p.m.–10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: lovemplsparks.org