Park Board to finish vision for Sheridan Memorial Park

Image by Damon Farber Associates

A third round of improvements will complete the Northeast park

Park commissioners recently approved a concept plan to complete Sheridan Memorial Park in Northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Planning Committee voted Sept. 6 to approve the concept plan developed by Damon Farber Associates. The park, located just upriver from Broadway Street Northeast, will get a final round of improvements over the next year that will add amenities like a playground, half basketball court, volleyball court, park shelter and restrooms.

The $1 million in improvements will build out a currently vacant west end of the park, which opened in 2014 with the large, spherical Sheridan Veterans Memorial and recently saw an extension of the Park Board’s bicycle and pedestrian trails along the riverfront.

Under the concept plan, the site will blend art, children’s areas and nature-based play features.

Given its proximity to the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District, there will be a sculpture made from reclaimed railroad lines and a stone, radial sand pit made in the park.

For young kids, the playground will have seesaws, swings and a water play system. For older children, the plan features a climbing wall, slides and a tightrope, among other recreational activities.

The Park Board will fund the project with a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program, which it is matching with money from the Minnesota Parks and Trails Legacy Funding.

District 1 Commissioner Liz Wielinski, who represents the area, said the park will serve a growing community with children, new immigrants and residents coming for newly built apartments.

“The neighborhood is really excited to see this. This will be the completion of the only park in the Sheridan neighborhood,” she said at the board’s Sept. 6 meeting.

The park is just one of several projects the Park Board is working on along the Northeast Minneapolis riverfront.

“I think this will be an amenity that will help to highlight the work we’re doing on the river,” said President Anita Tabb (District 4) at the meeting.

Just a few blocks downriver from Sheridan Memorial Park, the board is planning to restore Hall’s Island just offshore from the Scherer site and north of the Plymouth Avenue Bridge. The board is planning to redevelop the mainland site into a destination park and has sought a private partner to develop a portion of the property to support park functions. At the same meeting, commissioners approved a $3.6 million contract with Veit & Company for construction work related to the island restoration.

If the contract is approved by the city and other agencies, reconstruction could begin this winter. The first phase is expected to take up to eight months.

The Park Board plans to award a construction contract this winter and build the improvements next spring and summer. The park is slated to open around the end of the summer next year.