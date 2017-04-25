Park Board wants input on $1M in Sheridan Memorial Park improvements

Credit:

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is planning more than $1 million in improvements to Sheridan Memorial Park in Northeast Minneapolis.

Depending on community feedback, the board is planning to add a playground, a court or field amenity and/or a picnic shelter with restrooms to the northern end of the park.

This spring the board will host three community meetings where residents will be able to discuss their preferences and comment on designs. Preliminary responses from community members show preferences for a playground made from a net structure or from natural pieces like logs, rocks or sand areas.

The board is slated to approve a concept design this fall and begin construction on the improvements next spring or summer. Some work will already begin on the site this spring as crews cleanup the park’s soil under a Hennepin County Environmental Response Fund grant.

Funding for improvements to Sheridan Memorial Park is coming from the National Park Service Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership and a match from the Minnesota Parks and Trails Legacy Funding.

Community Meetings

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will host public meetings this spring as the project develops.

Meeting #1

Project overview and discuss community preferences

Where: East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 2nd St. NE

When: Wednesday, April 26 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Meeting #2

Design alternatives unveiled and discussed

Where: East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 2nd St. NE

When: Wednesday, May 24 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m.

Meeting #3

Discuss preferred design option

Where: East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 2nd St. NE

When: Wednesday, June 21 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m.