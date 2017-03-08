Park Board to break ground on Northeast Park rec center

Image courtesy of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will celebrate the groundbreaking of a new recreation center in Northeast Minneapolis this month.

The new 15,000-square-foot Northeast Athletic Field Park Recreation Center includes a full-court gym, walking track, classrooms, an activity space and a community-learning kitchen. The rec center will be located directly north of the Jim Lupient Water Park in the Northeast Park neighborhood.

Park and local officials will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, March 21 at 5 p.m. at Northeast Athletic Field Park. The rec center is expected to open by early 2018.

The Northeast Athletic Field Park Recreation Center was possible thanks to a donation from Barbara Lupient through the Minneapolis Parks Foundation. The Lupient family also played a role in getting funding for the construction of the water park and its youth scholarships for programming, the board said in statement.

The rec center is part of the Northeast Athletic Field Park Master Plan, a 25-year guide for improvements in the park. Park commissioners approved the plan in 2014.

“The new recreation center will be an incredibly valuable community asset where people of all ages and abilities can come together,” said District 1 Commissioner Liz Wielinski, whose district includes the Northeast Park neighborhood. “I’d like to thank community members who contributed their time and ideas to the Northeast Park Master Plan and Barbara Lupient and the Minneapolis Parks Foundation for donating the funds necessary to get this project to the finish line.”