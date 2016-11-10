Holidazzle returns to Loring Park

Submitted image

The downtown Minneapolis tradition of the Holidazzle will return to Loring Park for a second year this season.

The free winter celebration begins Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through Friday, Dec. 23. The festival is open 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Thursdays, 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Sundays.

An opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m. will kick off the year’s holiday season with fireworks, holiday lighting and a musical performance. Holidazzle will feature unique food and beverage from businesses from around the state, from Fulton Beer’s Holidazzle Baltic Porter to a new Holidazzle sausage from Kramarczuk’s. The festival will also feature shopping opportunities thanks to a few dozen vendors like Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and Wintercraft.

“People who join us this year can again take part in a number of free activities for all ages and abilities that help celebrate the holiday season. We’ve continue adding programming elements to Holidazzle that build off of last year, and we look forward to a magical season again this winter,” said Leah Wong, vice president of events and marketing of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, which produces the festival.

This season’s programming includes:

Fireworks Displays: Holidazzle will have fireworks displays each weekend at 6:30 pm on Nov. 25, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

Santa Visits: Holidazzle is your opportunity to meet and take photos with Santa Claus

Movie Nights: Two outdoor movies will be played each week, including; “Miracle” (Nov. 25), “Miracle on 34th Street” (Nov. 27), “Home Alone” (Dec. 1), “A Christmas Story” (Dec. 4), “Elf” (Dec. 8), “Happy Feet” (Dec. 11), “Serendipity” (Dec. 15), “Frozen” (Dec. 18), “Ice Age” (Dec. 22) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (Dec. 23)

Free Skating: Come to Holidazzle and enjoy free outdoor skating in Loring Park! The Wells Fargo Minneapolis WinterSkate will be open seven days a week plus during all Holidazzle hours and includes the Warming House courtesy of CenterPoint Energy. Bring your own skates or use a complimentary pair available in the warming house (sizes vary and are available on a first-come, first-served basis)

Kids Zone: This year’s Holidazzle includes a kids zone with activities that offer creative opportunities that let kids build, navigate a haybale maze, participate in yard games and more.

Local Musical Performances: Musical performances from local groups and community bands/choirs will provide entertainment throughout this year’s Holidazzle. Look for the full performance list on Holidazzle’s schedule page.

Bonfires & Warming Houses: Stay warm at Holidazzle by enjoying outdoor bonfires scattered throughout the area as well as multiple warming houses.

Surprise & Delights: Look for special events, appearances and activities to be announced throughout Holidazzle this year.