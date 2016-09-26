Beltrami Park gets timber-frame pavilion

Photo courtesy of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

Beltrami residents and park leaders gathered in September to mark the opening of a unique timber-frame pavilion in the neighborhood’s park.

Building and raising the unique 26-foot tall pavilion was a month-long process of carving timbers, which are carefully fitted together with complex joints and secured with wooden pegs instead of nails. The structure in Northeast Minneapolis can accommodate up to 20 people at one or two picnic tables.

The project is possible thanks to a grant from U.S. Bank’s Places to Play program, which awarded the Beltrami Neighborhood Council $27,000. The neighborhood group matched $25,000 of the grant through its Neighborhood Priority Plan funding. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board jumpstarted the project with $8,000 from Commissioner Liz Wielinski’s District 1 funding.

Other partners include Clark Bremer, a member of the Timber Framers Guild, and Spark-Y, a local nonprofit that helped build a timber frame project at Northeast Minneapolis’ Edison High School.

“This distinctive new picnic shelter will be a wonderful new community gathering place and the creativity, resourcefulness and talent that is bringing it to fruition is a perfect example of what makes Northeast such a great place to live,” Wielinski said in a statement.

The project comes at the same time another unique timber project is preparing to open in the North Loop. Houston-based Hines has constructed T3, the first modern mass timber construction building in the United States. The seven-story office development will open to tenants this fall.