Elliot Park to host environmental event, start Green Team

Elliot Park Neighborhood, Inc. will host an event this month to promote healthy lifestyle habits and environmentally friendly activities.
The organization’s Elliot Park Earth Fest will take place 4 p.m.–7 p.m. in the park at 1000 E. 14th St. The event is free and open to the public and is co-sponsored by Nice Ride Minnesota and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.
The event will mark the official start of the Elliot Park Green Team, a project aimed at getting people together to take care of the neighborhood.
People have been concerned about garbage in the neighborhood through the years, EPNI Executive Director Lynn Regnier said, so the neighborhood applied for a grant from the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization to start a green team.
Earth Fest will be an opportunity for folks to sign up to adopt a block and pledge to pick up garbage a minimum of twice a month, she said.
EPNI will be getting bags from the city and will be purchasing “grabbers” to help pick stuff up, she said. The organization will be counting the number of bags it picks up throughout the year.
“What we’re hoping is we can build on this and that the community can get involved in other events as well,” Regnier said.
The Mississippi Watershed Management Organization will be at the April 20 event and will have a station for people to make their own cleaning products.
More than 30 organizations will be in attendance, and activities will include bracelet making, a bike rodeo for kids and an outdoor hug-a-tree photo booth.
Email info@elliotpark.org for more information.