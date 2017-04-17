Elliot Park to host environmental event, start Green Team

Elliot Park Neighborhood, Inc. will host an event this month to promote healthy lifestyle habits and environmentally friendly activities.

The organization’s Elliot Park Earth Fest will take place 4 p.m.–7 p.m. in the park at 1000 E. 14th St. The event is free and open to the public and is co-sponsored by Nice Ride Minnesota and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The event will mark the official start of the Elliot Park Green Team, a project aimed at getting people together to take care of the neighborhood.

People have been concerned about garbage in the neighborhood through the years, EPNI Executive Director Lynn Regnier said, so the neighborhood applied for a grant from the Mississippi Watershed Management Organization to start a green team.