39-story condo tower would be city’s ‘premier address’

Image by Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA)

Two developers say they are planning the next landmark skyscraper in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. and Luigi Bernardi announced Wednesday a proposal for a 39-story “ultra-luxury” condominium tower for a site near Gold Medal Park in the Mill District.

Carl Runck, Ryan’s director of development, said they are bringing in world-renowned firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA) to create the first privately funded landmark high-rise since César Pelli designed the Wells Fargo Tower, James Ingo Freed designed the Capella Tower and Philip Johnson designed the IDS Center.

“Minneapolis has such extraordinary architecture that we wanted to add to that for this generation. It’s been that long since Minneapolis has had a high-rise designed by a star architect,” he said. “RAMSA has a pedigree of doing extraordinary high-rise condo towers around the country and globe… They bring all those experiences to this project to our benefit.”

The project, dubbed Eleven for its 1101 West River Parkway address, would feature 101 units, a large landscaped rooftop deck with a pool, and 3,000 square feet of commercial space lining its parkway side. The development team hasn’t released a project cost or prices of the units, but the condos would represent the top of the local real estate market.

The site, which Ryan sold last fall to an LLC associated with Bernardi’s company Arcardia, is located across Gold Medal Park from the Guthrie Theater. Runck said Eleven will bookend the downtown riverfront with the Carlyle, another high-end condo tower, on the opposite end.

“The riverfront is our Gold Coast, our Lake Michigan, our ocean. It deserves this sort of anchor in this location,” he said.

The developers met with a downtown neighborhood group Tuesday and hope to get approvals from this city this spring. The project could break ground as soon as later this year. With a full two years of construction, Eleven would be ready of occupancy in late 2020.

Paul Whalen, a partner with the New York-based firm, will be the lead architect on the project. RAMSA is known for designing many of New York’s iconic towers, such as 15 Central Park West, the Chatham and 220 Central Park South. It has an international reputation with projects in China, Japan, Australia and several cities across North America and Europe.

John Wanninger, Kevin Mullen and Ben Ganje of Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty will begin accepting reservations in late March. The firm will open a North Loop office this month.

Wanninger said Eleven will be the “premier address in the city” with terraces the size of living rooms, massive windows and floor plates beginning at 1,600 square feet — a maximum of five units per floor.

“We’re designing this tower to meet a market that has not been addressed in the Twin Cities at all,” he said.

The Twin Cities condo market has seen little new supply in recent years. Wanninger estimated that units at this level are only on the market for about half a day before being sold.

More information will be available at elevenontheriver.com.