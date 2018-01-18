Schafer Richardson proposes six-story apartment building in the North Loop

Schafer Richardson is planning a 145-unit apartment building in the North Loop.

The six-story building would be built on about a third of the Minneapolis-based developer’s parking lot that serves its Bassett Creek Business Center. The site is on the eastern side of the lot and is across the street from United Properties’ The Nordic development.

Director of Development Maureen Michalski said office tenants would use a new 356-stall parking ramp they’re currently building at 10th & 3rd in the neighborhood.

The unnamed project would be “U”-shaped to accommodate a courtyard on the southern portion of the property. The market-rate building would have about 4,000 square feet of commercial space, which Michalski said would likely be for an amenity for residents, such as a coffee shop.

The developer unveiled a preliminary proposal at the North Loop Neighborhood Association’s Planning & Zoning Committee Wednesday. Michalski said they plan to return in February and submit plans to the City Planning Commission this spring. If approved, she said they plan to break ground this fall with about 14-15 months of construction.