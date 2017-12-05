Opus celebrates topping off of Nicollet Mall apt tower

Photo by Eric Best

365 Nicollet is expected to open next September

Opus Group hit a milestone Monday when construction workers placed the final beam atop 365 Nicollet, topping off the 30-story luxury apartment tower on the north end of Nicollet Mall.

The project will feature about 370 high-end apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space once it’s finished next summer.

Dave Bangasser, CEO/president of Opus Design Build, said the high-rise will transform the Ritz Block, a surface parking lot across from the Minneapolis Central Library that was once home to the Ritz Hotel, into a “new landmark” in downtown Minneapolis.

“We think 365 Nicollet will take luxury apartment living to another level,” he said.

As of Dec. 4, crews have poured more than 31,000 cubic yards of concrete in the building. Opus utilized its own staff in development, architecture, engineering, interior design and construction to build the tower.

The new apartments builds off the developer’s Nic on Fifth project one block south. The similar 26-story, 253-unit apartment tower opened September 2014, four years before 365 Nicollet is slated to open.

Opus has yet to disclose any leases for the retail spaces. Amenities in the building will include a spa and relaxation room, a bike lounge and a sixth-floor amenity deck with a hot tub, pool, cabanas and fire pits.

“Everybody’s going to want to live here if they want to live downtown,” said Jack Puncochar, senior superintendent of Opus Design Build.

Opus is a key developer on the north end of Nicollet Mall, having completed Nic on Fifth and the new corporate headquarters of Xcel Energy. The nine-story office building opened last spring at 4th & Nicollet.