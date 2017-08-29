Thrivent submits plan for parking, apt building

Submitted to the City of Minneapolis

Half-block project would allow the firm to redevelop additional parking lots

Thrivent Financial has released redevelopment plans for its corporate parking lot in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis-based not-for-profit financial services company and partner 625 Development are proposing to build a mixed-use building combining a 750-space parking ramp and 87 apartments, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole for its Aug. 30 meeting.

The approximately seven-and-a-half-story building would replace the surface parking lot behind its 17-story headquarters on the block bordered by 4th and 5th avenues and 6th and 7th streets.

Thrivent plans to connect the half-block building to its headquarters’ existing skyway and through a new skyway connection across Fifth Avenue South.

The building would feature 4,700 square feet of retail space on the corner of 6th & 5th. The units would be comprised of 17 studios, 51 one-bedroom apartments and 19 two-bedroom apartments. Ten street-level units would have walk-up entry.

Residents would have a 4,000-square-foot office and amenity space on the skyway level, a pet exercise area on the fourth floor and an outdoor terrace on the sixth floor.

The project will allow Thrivent to free up its other surface parking lots, including the full-block East Lot — the lot immediately over Fifth Avenue South — and the quarter-block Smith Lot kitty-corner from the site, for redevelopment.

“With the emergence of the East Town district, there are opportunities to fill this large gap in the urban fabric with a mixed-use environment that will expand and benefit from all that Downtown has to offer…” Thrivent notes in the plans.