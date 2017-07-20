Kraus-Anderson to break ground on Elliot Park hotel

Image courtesy Kraus-Anderson

Kraus-Anderson will break ground this month on an eight-story luxury hotel as part of its full-block redevelopment in the Elliot Park neighborhood.

The developer, which will be based on the same block once it completes its new headquarters building, recently sold the real estate of the 168-unit Elliot Park Hotel to Washington-based Wilkinson Corp. Slated to open next summer, the Elliot Park Hotel will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

The hotel will feature a farm-to-table Italian restaurant called Tavola and amenities like a fitness center, event space, fireside lounge and meeting rooms.

ESG Architects is handling the project’s design. Coury Hospitality will operate the Elliot Park Hotel.

In addition to the hotel and its five-story office building, Kraus-Anderson is building the 17-story H.Q. apartment building and a Finnegan’s microbrewery on the block, which is bordered by Eighth and Ninth streets and Portland and Fifth avenues.

H.Q. is expected to open next spring. Kraus-Anderson is slated to complete its office this fall.