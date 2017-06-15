United Properties plans to bring Fillmore Theater, Westin hotel to North Loop

Submitted image

Proposal features Fillmore Theater, Element by Westin hotel and a BBQ restaurant

United Properties and Live Nation are proposing to bring an entertainment venue, restaurant and a hotel to a site near Target Field Station in the North Loop.

The Bloomington-based developer and the entertainment company’s House of Blues Entertainment division have unveiled a plan to build a Fillmore Theater and its affiliated BG’s Q at the Fillmore restaurant in Minneapolis. An approximately 160-room Westin hotel would sit atop the 2,000-capacity concert venue.

The venue would be the eighth Fillmore in the country. It is based on the original Fillmore in San Francisco, which opened in 1954 and was made famous by concert promoter Bill Graham. The Minneapolis Fillmore would be expected to host about 150 shows a year and draw in between 150,000 and 200,000 people annually.

“The Fillmore is one of the legendary brands and entertainment experiences anywhere on the globe. The vibrant Minneapolis landscape is expanding rapidly and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Ron Bension, president of House of Blues Entertainment, in a statement.

The venue’s full-service restaurant, the 140-seat BG’s Q at the Fillmore, will feature a bar and lounge. On the menu, the BBQ concept will have pork chops, burgers and craft beer.

The final element of the project is the hotel owned and managed by Lion Hotel Group.

Mark Labovitz, president and chief executive officer of Labovitz Enterprises, owner of Lion Hotel Group, said the hotel, part of the Marriott International brand, will have a “vibrant environmentally friendly design.”

“The Element hotel and Live Nation’s incredible entertainment venue complement the many amenities already present at Target Field Station,” he said.

United Properties expects to break ground this fall and complete construction in the summer of 2019. The developer purchased the land from Hennepin County in 2015 and had proposed a 10-story office building on the site.