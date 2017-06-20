Doran releases more details on General Mills site development

Doran Architecture

Proposal would bring 20-story tower, apt complex to Marcy-Holmes

Doran Cos. and CSM Corp. have unveiled the first concepts of a 20-story residential project they hope to develop near Marcy-Holmes’ General Mills Riverside Technical Center site.

The team is proposing to bring nearly 360 units of housing to a surface parking lot bounded by University and Second avenues and Second and Third streets, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole this month.

Doran, a Minneapolis-based housing developer, and the real estate firm purchased the site earlier this year for $15.8 million, which included the General Mills Riverside Technical Center, a building located across the street from the residential project.

The project calls for a 20-story apartment tower on the University Avenue side of the block and a six-story L-shaped residential complex with walk-up townhomes fronting Second and Third avenues and Third Street. The tower would contain 207 apartments and the complex would feature 139 units and 13 townhomes.

They are planning 437 parking stalls split between one level of underground parking and one street-level parking level, all located within the site. Amenities include two street-level private pocket parks, an outdoor pool, an outdoor spa, a putting green, fire pits and a dog run.

Doran Architects is handling the project’s design. The proposal is located at 215 2nd St. SE.