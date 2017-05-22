Retail, residential complex would revamp North Loop block

Snow Kreilich Architects

Three-piece proposal would feature apartments, office users and restaurants

A developer is looking to revamp a block in the North Loop with a mixed-use complex with apartments, office users and retail space.

Developer Howard Bergerud is proposing to fill up the block with Aria and The Foundry Home Goods with a complex featuring a total of 156 residential units, 46,000 square feet of commercial space and nearly 50,000 square feet of office space, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The popular block is bounded by First and Second streets and First and Second avenues.

The proposal, which encompasses new construction and historic buildings, is split into three parts.

The first part would replace a large surface lot, located behind The Foundry and along Second Street North, with a six-story mixed-use building with 22,670 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and the 156 residential units. The units would be a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments and four two-story lofts.

The second piece of the plan calls for demolishing two non-historic buildings and removing the back portion — about 40 percent — of the building last home to Roe Wolfe, which all front First Street North. In their place, the developer is proposing a new five-story building that would encompass the Roe Wolfe building. It would feature 14,000 square feet of retail, office and commercial kitchen space on the ground floor and 44,000 square feet of office space on the upper floors.

The final part of the project would rehab the three-story Foundry building at 125 1st St. N. for nearly 10,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space and 4,500 square feet for office users. The basement could also be used for a restaurant or retail tenant.

The developer is proposing two parking scenarios: three underground parking levels below the apartment building for a total of 273 space or a 210-stall plan split between two underground levels below the apartment and Roe Wolfe buildings.

Snow Kreilich Architects is handling the project’s design.

Bergerud previously told The Journal the project would require about 14 months of construction, which could begin as soon as this fall. The developer has called the project The Foundry in previous memos submitted to the city.