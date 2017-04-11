YouthLink to break ground on five-story housing expansion

Submitted image

The homeless youth services provider is adding housing to its downtown center

YouthLink is set to break ground this month on a five-story expansion to its downtown Minneapolis facility that will become a home for young people who’ve experienced homelessness.

The nonprofit, which provides services to homeless youth, has been planning the project, dubbed Downtown View, for several years with nonprofit developer Project for Pride in Living. The project will add 46 units of housing to YouthLink’s center on the west side of the North Loop, an area known as the “West Loop.”

Downtown View will feature a Career Pathways Center that will collaborate with nearly 30 other organizations to provide services to residents. The project, open to young people ages 18 to 24, will also include a fitness area, education and employment resources and access to mental health support, YouthLink said in a statement.

“We know investing in young people experiencing homelessness has long-term positive outcomes for both the young person and for our community,” said Heather Huseby, YouthLink’s executive director. “With the creation of 46 much-needed units of safe, supportive housing, expansion of the Youth Opportunity center, and a Career Pathways Center, we will increase economic and education opportunities and equity for young people.”

The nonprofit funded the project with $11.8 million in public funds and a $6 million fundraising campaign that drew donations from the Pohlad Family Foundation, the Minneapolis Foundation’s Buuck Family Fund, the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association, the Patrick & Aimee Butler Family Foundation, Ronald and Joan Cornwell, and the John and Denise Graves Family Foundation.

UrbanWorks Architecture designed the project. PPL is developing Downtown View, and Greiner Construction will build it.

The partners will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. at YouthLink, located at 41 N. 12th St. Downtown View is slated for completion in late 2017.