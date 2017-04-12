Ryan unveils new Downtown East headquarters

Submitted photo

The developer's Millwright Building is now home to nearly 300 employees

Ryan Cos. has officially moved its corporate headquarters and regional office into a new four-story building in Downtown East that it designed and developed.

The Millwright Building is located among the Wells Fargo towers, a new Radisson Red hotel and the Edition Apartments, all pieces of a five-block, $558-million vision for the area near U.S. Bank Stadium that Ryan has developed in recent years. The move from the 80-year-old company’s offices on Nicollet Mall brings nearly 300 employees from Ryan’s corporate headquarters and its North Region division to the neighborhood.

“You’ve seen the transformation of this side of downtown. For us to plant the Millwright Building and our headquarters in this location was only fitting because we really have been inspired by what has happened with the community and around us in Downtown East, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” said Tony Barranco, vice president of real estate development.

The Millwright Building offers 174,000 square feet of office space, 65,000 square feet or just over a third of which Ryan will use. There’s capacity for about 320 employees if the company grows. The developer is currently marketing the 109,000 square feet of unused space across half of the second floor and the entire third and fourth floors to other office tenants.

This is the office’s first major move since Ryan relocated to its last space at Ninth & Nicollet nearly 17 years ago. The new home offered the developer complete control over its headquarters given the fact that each of its divisions — design, development, construction, financing and property management — played a role in the Millwright Building, which, along with the rest of Downtown East, Barranco described as being among their marquee projects on Nicollet Mall and the Midtown Exchange.

“In some ways it allowed us to put our time and expertise right front and center with own folks, but it also provided some unique challenges because now we’re weighing in with real people and real situations in our own business, and having an ultra-large microscope on it has been really fun and challenging at the same time,” he said.

The building features several design features unique to the developer, from modern office nooks with screens, phone rooms and booths that resemble shipping trailers and custom lamps made from rebar, to shovels lining a wall and an old crane that’s now a chandelier and a TV mount. Ryan has a wall of photos depicting its nearly eight-decade history and founders as well as a Chevrolet truck — a regular piece of the developer’s branding — that welcomes clients in the lobby.

There are also modern touches like a bike room and showers, a two-story atrium and main lobby, and office pods with flexible space for meetings. The “Northwoods” cafeteria and meeting space, described by Director of Interior Design Ashley Wurster of Ryan A+E as “North Loop meets north woods,” offers an adjacent conference space, kitchen and game room for employees. There’s also a mural depicting downtown Minneapolis from artist Mark Herman that lines the building’s skyway corridor.

The vacant third and fourth floors have roughly 42,000-square-foot floor plates, which could hold up to six tenants each. The top level features a 3,000-square-foot outdoor space.

Ryan isn’t quite done with projects in Downtown East. The developer is planning its seventh project it has designed and nuilt in the area, a 450,000-square-foot, multi-tenant office project above the current Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority parking ramp at Fourth & Park. The building, already dubbed Block One, is being marketed to anchor tenants and is expected to be completed in late 2019. Ryan has already received approvals for the approximately 17-story project.