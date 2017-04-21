Mortenson returns with plans for 26-story apt tower

Image by Cuningham Group

Mortenson has returned to the City of Minneapolis with updated plans for a 26-story apartment tower with 282 units on Hennepin Avenue in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood.

The proposal, which consists of a 23-story tower atop a three-story podium, would feature 2,400 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 294 parking stalls incorporated into the building, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole.

The commission last reviewed the Golden Valley-based developer’s plans for the site, located at Hennepin & 4th, back in the summer of 2015 when it was proposing a similarly sized 28-story high-rise. The proposal still calls for demolishing a former U.S. Bank building on the site. The bank relocated to the other end of the block where it has built a new location.

The Cuningham Group is handling the project’s design. Preliminary plans are slated to go before the CPC COW on April 27.