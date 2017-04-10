Lennar plans second Superior Plating tower

NordHaus' sister tower is expected to reach about 26 stories
Lennar Multifamily has begun work to develop the second half of the Superior Plating site in Northeast Minneapolis with a plan for another larger apartment tower.
The developer is planning a 26-story tower on the eastern half of the former industrial site with approximately 250 units and about 2,000 square feet of retail space. It’s currently constructing the 20-story NordHaus high-rise on the western half. That project includes 280 units and about 22,000 square feet of retail.
Jon Fletcher, a senior development manager with Lennar, said the towers would be separated by a woonerf, a paved area for pedestrians, cars and cyclists. The project will include a four-story parking ramp and roughly 20,000 square feet of space for amenities.
Fletcher said they will go before the Nicollet Island-East Bank Neighborhood Association in the next couple weeks and plan to submit plans to the City of Minneapolis in the next month or two.
Lennar bought the entire two-block site at 315 1st Ave. NE last spring for $13.7 million. The 5.45-acre site has gone through significant pollution remediation following its prior uses as a plating factory and, before that, a street car barn.