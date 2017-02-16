Schafer Richardson looks to redevelop Zuccaro’s building into offices

Image courtesy of Google Maps

Schafer Richardson has revealed a preliminary proposal to redevelop the Zuccaro’s Produce building in the North Loop into a five-story office development.

In a presentation to the North Loop Neighborhood Association’s Planning + Zoning Committee Wednesday, representatives with the North Loop-based developer said their current plan is to add three stories onto the 1920s-era building at 10th & 3rd.

The five-story building would be used as an office building targeting smaller creative-class companies. The building is about 28,000 square feet and the Schafer Richardson plan would roughly double that for about 53,000 square feet of usable office space.

To update the building, Schafer Richardson is proposing to strip the building of its 11-year-old stucco exterior to expose its original brick. The current proposal calls for demolishing a loading dock and adding an elevator and bathrooms in a new portion. The site features roughly 40 surface parking spots and the redeveloped building would have about 24.

Representatives said they could begin work as soon as this summer if some office space was pre-leased. A nine-month construction timeline would mean the 66-foot-tall project could open by next spring if tenants came forward. The developer has a purchase agreement for the building.

As a separate development, the developer is also looking to build a five-story parking ramp across the street at 1001 N. 3rd St. While that proposal is even more preliminary, Schafer Richardson representatives said an approximately 52-foot-fall ramp could have about 300 stalls. A small liner parcel in front of the ramp along 10th Avenue could host additional retail, housing or office space. The site is currently an 86-space surface parking lot.

Maureen Michalski, Schafer Richardson’s director of development, told the neighborhood group that the ramp would likely be contract parking and could be available for non-office workers after business hours.

The developer is very active in the neighborhood’s office market. On the other side of the neighborhood Schafer Richardson is planning to invest in an industrial building at 700 N. 5th St. to turn it into creative office space. The building, which is divided into a one-story, 30,000-square-foot portion and a two-story, 60,000-square-foot portion, is currently home to Weather-Rite, but the company will be vacating soon, Michalski said. The developer is no longer pursuing an 11-story office project dubbed @mosphere that would have replaced the building.

Schafer Richardson is responsible for the development or management of nearly 20 buildings in the neighborhood.