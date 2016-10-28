Luxury hotel The Elliot joins Kraus-Anderson block development

The Elliot Hotel. Submitted image

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson announced Friday that the hotel planned for its whole-block development in Elliot Park will be an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott called The Elliot.

The eight-story, 165-room luxury hotel at 5th & 9th is just one part of the block, which, once complete, will be home to the developer’s new five-story headquarters, the 17-story H.Q. apartments and a microbrewery from Elliot Park-based Finnegans. The project is located in a developing area on the east side of downtown near U.S. Bank Stadium where large-scale projects from Hennepin County Medical Center and Shamrock Cos. have taken shape.

The Elliot, which will be co-developed by Wilkinson Corporation and operated by Coury Hospitality, will be connected to the brewery and will feature a restaurant, a bar, event space and meeting rooms.

“We believe in the value of the Elliot Park neighborhood and are excited to be part of this master plan redevelopment in East Town, Minneapolis,” said Russell Wilkinson, chairman and founder of Wilkinson, in a statement.

The hotel, designed by ESG Architects, is planned to be a member of Marriott’s 4-Diamond Autograph Collection, according to a release. Marriott lists The Hotel Minneapolis has part of the collection of independent boutique properties.

The brick-clad hotel will feature a transparent first floor, a lobby with a connection to a mid-block courtyard and a guest drop-off with an entrance off 5th Avenue. Mike Hille, Kraus-Anderson’s senior vice president of development, said in an email a restaurant operator or brand has not been finalized.

The Elliott is scheduled to open in the early summer of 2018.

“Each of our hotels boasts unique experiences rooted in their personality. No two are the same since no two hotels share the same story,” said Paul Coury, chairman of Coury Hospitality. “The Elliot will be distinct and aims to showcase some of the most beautifully orchestrated hotel experiences the world has to offer.”