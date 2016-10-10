Kraus-Anderson begins work on 17-story apt building

Submitted images

Kraus-Anderson has begun work on the next piece of its full-block development in Elliot Park, this time a 306-unit apartment building called H.Q.

The Minneapolis-based developer announced this month that crews have started on the residential portion of the project, a 17-story tower at Portland & 9th.

Kraus-Anderson is also making progress on its new headquarters building, recently celebrating a topping off of the new five-story office project. Once complete, the block will also be home to a 160-room hotel and Finnegan’s microbrewery, also known as a “brewtel.”

The building will have a two-story lobby with a lounge and a bar. H.Q. will feature a base of brick masonry on the first nine floors and contemporary aluminum metal paneling on the upper levels. Amenities include a fitness facility and an outdoor terrace, according to a release.

ESG Architects is handling the tower’s design. Saturday Properties will manage the property. Kraus-Anderson owns the project.