United Properties proposes mixed-use complex for North Loop

United Properties is proposing to build a mixed-use project featuring a 10-story office building, apartments and a parking garage on a large surface lot in the North Loop.

The lot, located mid-block between 7th and 8th avenues and Washington Avenue and 3rd Street, last saw a similar joint proposal from the Bloomington-based developer and Greco Properties, but that plan was scrapped.

The updated proposal features a nearly 200,000-square-foot, brick-clad office building at 729 Washington Ave. N. with an 8,000-square-foot retail space on the main level, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole.

On the 3rd Street side of the building there would be an approximately seven-story parking garage and residential structure with 44 residential units, 7,700 square feet of retail space and 274 above-ground parking spaces. There would also be 134 underground parking stalls, located under the entire site, for a total of about 400 spaces for office tenants, residents and the neighboring Loose-Wiles Building, which is owned by the developer. Residents and visitors could use the parking during non-office hours, according to the proposal.

A public plaza would separate the project from The Freehouse in the Loose-Wiles Building and provide opportunities for “conversation, recreation, restaurant use and special events,” according to the proposal. Bunker’s Bar & Grill (757 Washington Ave. N.) and Herschel Lofts (748 3rd St. N.) are also located on the block.

A previous plan for the site had called for a similar 10-story residential tower development with a large green space and, at one point, a parking ramp.

The City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole will provide feedback on the proposal during its Sept. 22 meeting.