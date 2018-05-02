Mid-rise building proposed for second phase of NordHaus

Submitted to the City of Minneapolis

The Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

NordHaus Phase II

401 1st Ave. N.

Lennar Multifamily Communities

Lennar is moving forward with a second phase to its redevelopment of the former Superior Plating site near Northeast Minneapolis. The developer is proposing a shorter, more residential-focused development compared to NordHaus, a 20-story tower it built on the southwestern half of the site. Lennar is planning 331 apartments split between a 12-story mid-rise building with 207 units and a five-story building with 124 units, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The project calls for 287 enclosed parking spaces and approximately 8,000 square feet of commercial space along 1st Avenue Northeast. ESG Architects is planning this project, as it did with NordHaus.

The Redwell

1000 N. 3rd St.

Schafer Richardson

Schafer Richardson is shifting the direction of its overhaul of the former Zuccaro’s Produce building in the North Loop. The developer had proposed renovating the 1922 building and adding several floors, but now it is planning to demolish it and build a six-story mixed-used building with 129 apartments, approximately 10,000 of ground-floor commercial space and 46 underground parking spaces. Dubbed the Redwell, the “L”-shaped project could see a groundbreaking as soon as this fall with an approximate 14-month construction period, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole.

Cambria, Fairfield hotels

41 N. 10th St.

JR Hospitality

The City Planning Commission threw its support behind a proposal for two hotels on the west side of downtown Minneapolis. The proposal from JR Hospitality features two adjacent buildings totaling 130,000 square feet and 215 hotel rooms. A six-story Fairfield Inn and Suites hotel along North 11th Street would feature 100 rooms. A six-story Cambria Hotel along North 10th Street would contain 115 rooms. The two buildings would be constructed directly adjacent to one another and share a loading zone. The proposal, which would replace existing surface parking, doesn’t call for any parking on site, though none is required due to its location downtown. The hotels will lease an initial 50 spaces for five years from a nearby private lot north of the site.

Hollywood Theater

2815, 2819 Johnson St. NE

Out of the Past Redevelopment

A preliminary proposal from local developer Andrew Volna and Chowgirls Killer Catering to turn Northeast’s Hollywood Theater into an event center and reception hall is no longer going through. Instead, Volna plans to prepare the historically designated 1935 building for an office tenant, according to plans submitted to the Heritage Preservation Commission. Volna said in an email that he is now working with Hillcrest Development to find an appropriate tenant. This summer, the developer will begin another phase of work to prepare it as a flexible space for a variety of users. Volna said he’s saving the bricks to be reused in the future, in case the building once again operated as a theater, for example.

Alden Smith House

1400 Yale Place

W + Noordijk

W + Noordijk has applied for a certificate of appropriateness for its redevelopment of Loring Park’s H. Alden Smith House and adjacent housing project. The developer is proposing to rehabilitate the 1887 home near the Minneapolis Community and Technical College campus and demolish several additions to the house and an 1888 carriage house. A three-story link would connect the home to a new six-story apartment building with 86 apartments and 76 parking stalls within two levels of enclosed parking, according to plans submitted to the Heritage Preservation Commission. The unit mix will include apartments ranging from efficiency units to three-bedroom apartments.

HQ Apartments

818 Portland Ave. S.

Kraus-Anderson

Three of the four pieces of Kraus-Anderson’s full-block redevelopment in Elliot Park are now open. The 17-story HQ apartment building welcomed residents beginning in March. The 306-unit community joins the developer’s new office building and a Finnegan’s micro-brewery already open on the block. Next up will be the eight-story Elliot Park Hotel this fall. HQ features a brick and aluminum composite exterior and a two-story lobby with a lounge, martini bar and second-story meeting space. Saturday Properties manages the property, which has a mix of units ranging from studios to three-bedroom penthouses. The apartments feature quartz countertops, top-of-the-line appliances and rustic columns, the developer said in a press release.

River Loop Apartments

800 N. 1st St.

Opus Group

A new apartment building proposed for the Saint Anthony Falls Historic District has received approval from the Heritage Preservation Commission. Opus Group plans to build a six-story apartment complex near a Star Tribune printing facility in the North Loop. Plans submitted to the HPC call for 225 market-rate units and 270 parking spaces enclosed in the property. The site is located just south of Plymouth Avenue North along West River Parkway. The North Loop Neighborhood Association has asked the developer to include a sign welcoming people to the neighborhood due to its location near the Plymouth Avenue Bridge and other access points.

Water Works

420 S. 1st St.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Heritage Preservation Commission has approved a plan for additional digging and masonry rehabilitation for Water Works. Work on the destination park project from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has moved to excavating the Fuji Ya building site in order to plan a new glass restaurant pavilion it plans to fit within ruins of several mills that once dominated the downtown riverfront. The first phase of Water Works, which includes the new building and the immediate area surrounding it, is expected to open next year.

International Market Square

810 Glenwood Ave.

Market Ridge

The Heritage Preservation Commission approved a proposal from Market Ridge LLC for a swath of improvements to the International Market Square just outside downtown Minneapolis. The entity plans to replace several windows, remove a non-historic concrete ramp, install a new entrance canopy and redesign the western parking lot, among other changes. The complex of five interconnected buildings is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is historically designated by the City of Minneapolis.

Boom Island Bridge

724 Sibley St. NE

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board finally has an approved plan to repair the wood and steel bridge connecting Boom Island and Nicollet Island. Work is set to begin May 21 on the pedestrian and bicycle trail bridge in order to reverse years of wear and tear. The project is slated to wrap up in early September.