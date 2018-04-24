United Properties begins construction on North Loop hotel, concert venue

Image courtesy of United Properties

The Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

Target Field Station

505 6th Ave. N.

United Properties

United Properties has begun construction on a Fillmore Theater and an Element by Westin hotel, a project that it has named Target Field Station after the nearby light rail transit stop. The 150,000-square-foot Target Field Station will include the 2,000-person music venue, a partnership with Live Nation’s House of Blues Entertainment division and the 156-room hotel on top. The guest rooms inside the Westin hotel will have full kitchens and “spa-inspired” bathrooms, according to a release. The developer plans to host an official groundbreaking ceremony in May.

1400 Loring

1400–1422 Nicollet Ave.

Reuter Walton Development

Reuter Walton Development is planning a six-story apartment building that would replace several one-story buildings along Eat Street in Loring Park. The project, known as 1400 Loring, features 230 apartments, approximately 7,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 172 parking spaces enclosed on the first and lower levels. The developer is proposing replacing several properties on the 1400 block of Nicollet Avenue, including one home to Market Bar-B-Que, a longtime Minneapolis restaurant that recently announced a move to Northeast. The project will require a rezoning, a conditional use permit for a maximum height of six instead of four stories and several variances related to the maximum floor area ratio, setbacks and loading requirements.

The developer said in plans submitted to the City Planning Commission in April that the unit mix, which includes small units at 400 square feet to two-bedroom corner apartments, will accommodate a diverse mix of income levels, ages and household types among tenants. ESG Architects is designing the project.

Bassett Creek East

747 3rd St. N.

Schafer Richardson

Schafer Richardson is planning a six-story apartment building that would replace one of its surface parking lots serving its Bassett Creek Business Center in the North Loop. The mixed-use proposal features 139 market-rate apartments and 3,600 square feet of commercial space fronting 3rd Street, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The unit mix would include studios, one-bedroom apartments, two-bedrooms apartments and penthouses. Approximately 164 parking spaces would be built underground, far more than the 102 surface stalls that are currently on the site. Amenities would include a fitness center, outdoor deck, wellness area and shared workspaces.

Eleven

1101 W. River Parkway

Ryan Cos., Arcadia LLC

Development partners Ryan Cos. and Arcadia are moving forward with a 43-story ultra-luxury condominium tower proposal they announced earlier this year. The developers are planning the high-profile project for a surface parking lot between two commercial buildings near Gold Medal Park in the Mill District. Despite its size, the skyscraper would feature just a bit more than 100 units with a maximum of just five on each floor. Of the approximately 415 parking spaces proposed, 185 would be reserved for office tenants that use the existing parking. Residents would have 230 parking spaces. A small commercial tenant space on the ground floor would front West River Parkway, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole.

City offices

501 4th Ave. S.

City of Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis has begun getting approvals for its own office project, a new building that would consolidate several spaces it leases outside City Hall. The current proposal calls for an 10-story office building with 380,000 square feet of office space that would replace a 10-story parking garage kitty-corner from City Hall. Part of the construction budget, about 1.5 percent, will be set aside for public art in the building, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. No parking is proposed. It would connect to the skyway system through the Hennepin County Government Center and the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility. The City of Minneapolis plans to seek LEED Gold certification.

Thrivent offices

Between Portland and 5th avenues and 6th and 7th streets

Thrivent Financial

Thrivent Financial is planning to build a new eight-story headquarters on part of a surface parking lot in downtown Minneapolis. The current version of the proposal, which was first reported last year, calls for a mid-rise office building with about 264,000 square feet of offices and some space for a café, chapel, meditation space and credit union. The building would connect to the skyway system through the Hennepin County Medical Center, a proposed parking ramp and a future apartment and hotel development. Two levels of underground parking would have about 164 parking stalls, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole.

Wyndris

929 2nd St. NE

Catholic Eldercare

Catholic Eldercare, a local senior housing and care provider, is nearing the completion of Wyndris, the latest development of its campus in Northeast Minneapolis. The nonprofit plans to open the five-story community for seniors age 62 and up this fall. Once complete, Wyndris will be home to 69 one- and two-bedroom independent-living apartments and amenities like a wellness center, on-site café and indoor dog run. The project has already attracted residents with deposits at 30 percent. Catholic Eldercare is offering a sneak peek of the building during an informal “lifestyle preview event” April 24­–26 after 2 p.m. The housing provider encourages those interested in the event to RSVP to Angela Ali at 362-2432 or aali@catholiceldercare.org. Miller Hanson Architects designed the building.

Jackson Lofts

754 Jackson St. NE

Blue Golds Ventures

The City Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit, site plan review and a rezoning for a four-story apartment building with 16 units. The building, proposed by Blue Golds Ventures and DJR Architecture, would replace a duplex in the St. Anthony East neighborhood. The developers are proposing four apartments per floor with three units on the ground floor being live-work units. Amenities would include bicycle storage and a roof deck patio. The City Planning Commission returned a variance to increase the maximum compact parking. The current proposal shows six surface spaces and six bike racks.

Marshall Apts

829 Marshall St. NE

M Club Properties

M Club Properties has gotten approval from the City Planning Commission to move forward with a low-rise apartment building in the St. Anthony West neighborhood. The four-story building is being proposed for a vacant site at 9th & Marshall. The proposal calls for 29 units, including 20 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments, and 12 parking spaces.

1040 Como

1040 Como Ave. SE

Elmwood Properties

Elmwood Properties is proposing to build a four-story apartment complex with 52 units at the corner of Como & 11th in the Como neighborhood near the University of Minnesota. The roughly 56-foot-tall building would contain mostly one-bedroom units, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. An underground parking level would have capacity for 24 cars and 52 bikes. Tom Ososki Design Services is designing the project.