Hotel, apartments added to plan for new Thrivent HQ block

Image courtesy of Sherman Associates

The Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

Thrivent block

517 S. 6th St.

Sherman Associates

Thrivent Financial is proposing to build a new headquarters on the surface parking lot across the street from its current building, which it has agreed to sell to Hennepin County for $55 million. But it won’t be the only building on the block under a proposal from Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates. Director of multifamily development Shane LaFave said they are planning two buildings, a 150-unit, roughly 12-story apartment building and a 120-room, nine-story hotel. A preliminary plan for the buildings feature 25,000 square feet of commercial space split evenly between day care and fitness facilities. Thrivent and a developer have also proposed a nearly eight-story building on a vacant portion of the block where its current building is located. That project would provide 750 parking spaces, 87 apartments and 4,700 square feet of retail space.

Eleven

1101 West River Parkway

Ryan Cos., Arcadia

Ryan Cos. and local developer Luigi Bernardi are bringing in an internationally recognized architecture firm to design a 39-story “ultra-luxury” condominium tower near Gold Medal Park in the Mill District. The Downtown East-based developer announced it is partnering with Robert A.M. Stern Architects of New York to design Eleven, which Cark Runck, Ryan’s director of development, called the city’s next piece of landmark architecture. The tower, proposed for a surface lot near the eastern end of Gold Medal Park, would have about 101 units — with a maximum of just six on each floor — and 3,000 square feet of commercial space. Floor plans will start at about 1,600 square feet. If the project breaks ground later this year, the building could be ready for occupancy in late 2020.

Grain Belt RFP

1300 Marshall St. NE

City of Minneapolis

Three teams have responded to a request for proposals to redevelop several properties near the Grain Belt Brewery Complex in the Sheridan neighborhood. Artspace, Landon Group and a partnership between Lupe Development, Wall Cos. and non-profit senior housing developer Ecumen have submitted plans to the neighborhood group. The City of Minneapolis want to see a mixed-use project with housing, especially affordable housing, sidewalk-oriented commercial and/or opportunities for the area’s artists, according to the request for proposals from last fall. The City Council is expected to select a developer to receive exclusive development rights in April or May.

Millers Landing

155 5th Ave. S.

Oxford Management

Millers Landing, a new senior living community inside the historic Ceresota Building, is now leasing. The Mill District community, which is open to seniors age 55 or older, features three kinds of units, including independent living, assisted living and memory care units for residents diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Amenities include chef-prepared meals, laundry in most units, a beauty salon, on-site fitness and wellness programs, a theater room, a billiard room and more. More information is available at millerslandingseniorliving.com.

Fillmore Theater

505 6th Ave. N.

United Properties

United Properties is expected to announce a groundbreaking date for a Fillmore Theater and Element by Westin hotel in the North Loop early this spring, a spokeswoman said. Site work has already begun on a vacant site near Target Field Station where the Nicollet Mall-based developer will build an eight-story building with a 2,000-capacity theater, a 150-seat barbecue restaurant and a 156-room hotel. United Properties is working with Live Nation’s House of Blues Entertainment division to bring the eighth Fillmore location in the country to Minneapolis.

East End

240 Chicago Ave.

Sherman Associates

The latest Downtown East project from Sherman Associates is expected to open this spring. Shane LaFave, director of multifamily development, said in an email that the developer plans to obtain a certificate of occupancy in May for its East End apartment building at Washington & Chicago. The 181-unit building will open to its first residents beginning June 1. The building will include Trader Joe’s grocery and liquor stores, along with a Jimmy John’s restaurant. The commercial spaces will be ready around the time same, LaFave said, but official opening dates have yet to be announced. Residential amenities include a pool, a deck with grills and space for lawn games, a fitness center, a coffee bar, bike storage and more.

LaSalle Building

15 S. 9th St.

Level Office

Co-working company Level Office has purchased the former Art Institutes International Minnesota building near 9th & Hennepin in downtown Minneapolis. In early March, the Chicago-based company announced it had acquired the four-story building, which it plans to renovate into workspace. A certificate of real estate value filed shows that four LLCs paid $7.95 million for the building. Level Office said private offices, office suites and retail leasing opportunities will be available in early April. Memberships start at $99 a month for 24/7 co-working space access and $440 a month for private offices.

Clinic & Specialty Center

715 S. 8th St.

Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc.

Hennepin Healthcare will officially open its new $220.8 million Clinic & Specialty Center on March 26. The six-story facility, located across the street from the hospital’s red building, contains about 40 clinics and specialty centers across 377,000 square feet of modern clinical space. The hospital expects considerable demand for the new facility, which it estimates will see 530,000 patient visits during the rest of the year alone. A Dunn Brothers Coffee shop and a pharmacy are located on the main level of the building, which is connected to the hospital’s campus via skyway.

Marquette Plaza

250 Marquette Ave.

KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT

KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT, a California-based real estate investment trust, has purchased downtown’s Marquette Plaza for $88.4 million. The 15-story office building offers 523,000 square feet of office space and overlooks Cancer Survivors Park along Nicollet Mall. The building, a landmark known for its unique arch-shaped design, was built in 1973 for the Federal Reserve Bank. The firm is planning improvements that will blend in with its architecture and outdoor greenspace. The building boasts larger-than-average floor plates at 37,000 square feet. CBRE Asset Services will manage the property.

330 Second

330 2nd Ave. S.

Spaulding & Slye

Massachusetts-based Government Properties Income Trust has sold an eight-story office building in downtown Minneapolis. Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm Spaulding & Slye paid $20 million for the 330 South Second building. Hennepin County estimates the property’s value at $9.94 million. The 235,000-square-foot building, whose tenants include the City of Minneapolis, Blackeye Roasting Co., BTM Global and the Advocates for Human Rights, is located on the same block as Hennepin County Family Justice Center.