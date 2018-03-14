City Club Apartments groundbreaking planned for March 21

Photo by Eric Best

The Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

City Club Apartments

1000 Marquette Ave. S.

City Club Apartments

A developer has demolished a 1914 addition to the Handicraft Guild Building at 10th & Marquette to make way for a residential high-rise that will preserve the original building next door. A new vision for the project from Michigan-based City Club Apartments recently surfaced. Concepts show a 16-story mixed-use apartment building, which the developer lists as breaking ground early this fall. The company paid nearly $5.7 million for the properties at 1000 and 1016 Marquette Ave. S., according to a certificate of real estate value made public in January. The buildings have sat unused for the past two years after former building owner Pratt Ordway and Village Green Cos. released a plan for a similarly sized apartment building in 2015.

The project will have a formal groundbreaking ceremony on March 21.

1500 Nicollet

1500 Nicollet Ave.

Dominium Development

Plymouth-based Dominium has demolished the remaining buildings on a site in Loring Park where it is building a 183-unit affordable housing complex. The developer broke ground last December on the project, which would be restricted to tenants making between approximately $38,000–$63,000 depending on the number of occupants. Once complete around May 2019, the building will feature a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 7,000 square feet of retail space, a public courtyard and a private playground. Inside, residents will have access to a community kitchen, yoga studio and an interactive transit schedule. The site was home to several buildings, including one home to Jerusalem Restaurant, which closed last August.

Costco Business Center

3311 Broadway St. NE

Costco

It appears Costco is close to opening a store in Northeast Minneapolis as it prepares to finalize signage for the building. The company has applied for a variance to allow for a 280-square-foot wall sign on a Costco Business Center it has proposed for a nearly 13-acre site in the Mid-City Industrial neighborhood, according to an application before the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment. Part of the retail giant’s business-focused line, the store will be open to all Costco members, although it won’t have the bakery and other elements of the regular stores. The Washington-based company purchased the 175,000-square-foot building for $8.3 million in 2016.

East Side facility

2601–2651 University Ave. NE

City of Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis is finalizing its plan for a new street and equipment maintenance facility in Northeast Minneapolis. Public Works will use the facility as a garage for public vehicles and storage for its equipment. In order for the project to move forward, the City Planning Commission will have to approve several applications to rezone the site as an I1 and/or I2 industrial district. HCM Architects is handling the project’s design, which the City of Minneapolis hopes will achieve LEED Gold certification.

Northeast Recreation Center

1530 Johnson St. NE

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has opened a new 15,000-square-foot recreation center near the Quarry shopping center in Northeast Minneapolis. The Northeast Recreation Center officially opened on March 10. The facility, located near the Jim Lupient Water Park, features a full-court gym, community learning kitchen and a lobby with a pingpong and foosball table. The Park Board is pursuing LEED certification for the project, which has solar power installations on the roof. Youth athletics, preschool, senior and adaptive program will begin inside the rec center this summer.

Fairfield, Cambria hotels

41 10th St. N.

JR Hospitality, Hawkeye Hotels

JR Hospitality and Hawkeye Hotels are planning two hotels on a vacant site in the southwestern corner of downtown Minneapolis. The site largely consists of a surface parking lot operated by MVP REIT, which has owned the property for the past two years. JR Hospitality of Eagan presented a preliminary proposal for a Cambria Hotel & Suites and a Fairfield Inn and Suites at an early March meeting of the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association’s Land Use Committee. The hotels would build out an area home to the Harbor Light Center and the Hawthorne Transit Center.

12th Street Tower

228 12th St. S.

Alatus

Director of Development Chris Osmundson said Alatus plans to begin work on a 31-story apartment tower near the Minneapolis Convention Center in the third quarter of this year. The project, which hasn’t been formally named yet, consists of 360 units spread across 29 occupied floors. Late last year, the Nicollet Mall-based developer unveiled a plan to build a high-rise on the same block as Hotel Ivy. It will require the demolition of the Second Church of Christ, Scientist, a building that has been unused for more than a decade. The skyway-connected tower would feature commercial spaces on the main level and second story. The developer is awaiting a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals due by early May related to an approximately 40-story condo tower it’s been planning in Southeast Minneapolis for several years. A neighborhood group has brought two tracks of litigation against the project, one of which has been dismissed.

Capella Tower

225 6th Street S.

Shorenstein Properties

The Capella Tower, one of downtown’s tallest skyscrapers, has sold for $255 million. San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties bought the 58-story building and the adjoining 22-story Star Tribune Building from ASB Real Estate Investments. The Maryland-based firm paid $245 million for the office towers and has owned them for the past 11 years, according to a release. The complex features 1.4 million square feet of office space. Its tenants include Capella University, Baker Tilly and WeWork. In 2014, ASB put nearly $10 million into renovating the Capella Tower to add a health club, event space and flexible work spaces.

205 Park

205 Park Ave. S.

Sherman Associates

Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates paid $3.25 million for a 0.83-acre site along Park Avenue between Washington Avenue and 2nd Street, according to a certificate of real estate value filed in late February. The developer had previously proposed a 122-unit mixed-income apartment building with four for-sale townhomes. About one-fifth of the units will be affordable housing for residents making 60 percent of less of the area median income. Restaurateur Kim Bartmann will have a restaurant and bakery on the main level, according to a proposal from last year.

Holiday

628 Central Ave. NE

Holiday Stationstores

Holiday Stationstores has opened a new gas station in Northeast Minneapolis. The nearly 6,000-square-foot location is larger than an older Holiday that it is replacing on the other end of the block. The project is part of an overhaul of the block with White Castle, which will build a new restaurant to replace its own location. The projects replaced two other low-rise buildings near 7th & Central. The company has applied to extend its business hours until 2 a.m. seven days a week.