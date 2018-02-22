Two downtown apt projects are slated to open next month

HQ Apartments. Photo by Eric Best

The Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

HQ

816 Portland Ave.

Kraus-Anderson

The 17-story HQ apartment building in Elliot Park will open to its first residents March 1, according to a spokeswoman. The roughly 300-unit building is part of the full-block redevelopment known as the Kraus-Anderson Block, which also includes the developer’s new headquarters, a Finnegans Brewery and Taproom and the Elliot Park Hotel. The property will be managed by Saturday Properties. Amenities include a pool and deck, a club room with a bar and a fireplace, a library and a fitness center.

Borealis

721 N. 1st St.

Solhem Cos.

Borealis is the latest apartment building from Solhem Cos. to open in Minneapolis. Developer Curt Gunsbury said the 124-unit building in the North Loop will open March 1 on what was once a surface parking lot across from the Itasca Lofts and a Star Tribune printing plant. He said Borealis is 51 percent pre-leased as of Feb. 14. The building, which joins the developer’s Soltva, Solhavn and Nolo Flats projects in the neighborhood, features one- and two-bedroom units. Its name refers to the north or north wind.

Westminster Church

1200 S. Marquette Ave.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church will host an open house on March 3 for its expanded campus at Nicollet & 12th. A new two-story addition features several flexible classroom spaces, outdoor gardens, a performance hall and room for a partner organization, all with modern designs that differ from the church building. The church originally built the new building to add about 300 parking spaces for its members. The open house from 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. will feature a short program at 11 a.m. with architect James Dayton, Ward 7 Council Member Lisa Goodman, senior pastor Rev. Tim Hart-Andersen and a performance of the Justice Choir. It is free and open to the public.

HCMC Clinic & Specialty Center

715 S. 8th St.

Hennepin Healthcare Inc.

Hennepin Healthcare will host an open house of Hennepin County Medical Center’s new Clinic & Specialty Center in Elliot Park 10 a.m.–2 p.m. March 17. The new $220.6 million facility consolidates several of the hospital’s outpatient centers into one six-story building, which features roughly 40 clinics, a surgery center and two levels of underground parking. The building, which doesn’t officially until March 26, has a Dunn Bros. Coffee shop, a pharmacy and 224 underground parking spaces for patients. It is expected to host 530,000 patient visits this year.

Soo Line site

310­­­–416 37th Ave. NE

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway and the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority have issued a request for proposals to find a party to buy and redevelop five parcels totaling about 8 acres in Northeast Minneapolis. The RFP doesn’t specify how the vacant site along 7th Avenue Northeast between University and 5th streets should be used, but it is zoned as a Light Industrial District. HCRRA’s parcels have been used by the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board as a community garden and tree staging site. While railroad service hasn’t formally been abandoned, the RFP notes, the site is inactive. Proposals are due by April 13. The HCRRA Board will present recommendations in June. If negotiations follow through with a recommended developer, the parties plan to close in October.

Water Works

102 Portland Ave. S.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has finished the selective demolition of the Fuji Ya building near the downtown Minneapolis riverfront. Janette Law, director of communications and strategic partnerships for the Minneapolis Parks Foundation, the board’s philanthropic partner, said nearly everything along the site’s 1st Street side has been removed in order to uncover historic mill infrastructure underneath the former restaurant building. The next phase will begin this spring once the soil thaws and will entail archaeological excavation into the site. The project will result in a restaurant pavilion for a concessionaire concept from chef Sean Sherman and green spaces along the riverfront.

Hook & Ladder

2212, 2316, 2320 Jefferson St. NE

The Landon Group

The City Council has approved a 118-unit affordable housing complex proposal with unique green designs. The Landon Group and Newport Properties are planning Hook & Ladder for a 2.6-acre site in the Holland neighborhood of Northeast Minneapolis. The proposal features two buildings, one with passive housing standards, such as greater insulation and ventilation, and Green Communities standards, which promote resource conservation, energy efficiency and other environmental benefits. The building would include about 120 parking stalls, a playground and green space.

Peavey Plaza

1100 Marquette Ave. S.

City of Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis is gearing up to begin work this spring on the renovation of Peavey Plaza on Nicollet Mall. The scope of the project has been expanded since originally being proposed, a city memo notes, and the budget has been increased to $10 million, up from an original $6 million. Green Minneapolis has matched the city’s $4 million allocation to the project with $4 million in private donations. The rest will come from the state. The City Council approved in February a new $1.16 million contract with Coen + Partners, which is responsible for the design. The work is focused on rehabilitating the plaza’s main features, making it cheaper and more environmentally friendly to maintain and updating its 1970s design.

The Legacy

1240 S. 2nd St.

Shamrock Development

More than half of the units are sold inside The Legacy condominium project, which won’t be ready for residents until late summer. As of mid-February, Colleen Ratzlaff-LaBeau of Remax Advantage Plus said 175 of the 374 condominiums are sold with an additional nine reservations. The first closings will happen in mid-August. The 17-story building, developed by Shamrock Development, is located in the northeastern corner of Downtown East near the developer’s Stonebridge Lofts. The developer had originally proposed amenities like a playground, pool, game room, green roof and an exercise room.

Broadway NE rebuild

Broadway Street Northeast between Stinson and Industrial boulevards

City of Minneapolis

This spring, the City of Minneapolis is planning to rebuild nearly a mile of Broadway Street in Northeast Minneapolis. Much of the reconstruction will add sidewalks to the north side of the street and an off-street bike trail on the south side. Through the project, Broadway will go from a four lanes to two lanes with center turn lanes between Stinson Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard. The City Council voted in February to approve a $3.66 million bid from Park Construction Co. to provide the labor, materials and equipment necessary for the rebuild.