Food hall proposed in North Loop

Graze Provisions

525 3rd St. N.

Derived Development Group

A Graze Provisions & Libations food hall would complete a North Loop block with Modist Brewing, Bookmen Stacks and Bookmen Lofts under a new proposal submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole in early February. The two-story building would serve as a food and beverage hall with six kitchen spaces, two indoor dining spaces, two bars and a ground-floor café with window access. The roughly 17,200-square-foot building would include local chef-driven concepts for casual dining. A backyard courtyard would provide outdoor space and a rooftop terrace would have views of the downtown skyline.

12th St Apts

228 12th St. S.

Alatus

Alatus is making progress on its vision for a residential high-rise near the Minneapolis Convention Center. The Minneapolis-based developer submitted preliminary plans to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole calling for a 31-story tower with approximately 360 units, with blueprints specifying apartments. The project would feature a skyway-connected building with nearly 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and more than 8,000 square feet of skyway office and commercial space. The building would have 580 parking stalls spread across one level of underground parking and six levels of above-ground parking, which would be largely screened by residential units. Back in November, the Heritage Preservation Commission voted to allow the demolition of the Second Church of Christ, Scientist on the site, which is located near the Loring Park neighborhood. Units would be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments with or without dens. Alatus is proposing amenities such as a pet spa, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, fitness center, yoga studio and a terrace on the seventh floor.

NordHaus 315 1st Ave. NE Lennar Multifamily Communities Potential residents of the NordHaus apartment tower will get a first glimpse of the first 14 floors of the building during hard-hat tours on Feb. 15–16. The tower portion of the 280-unit apartment complex is slated to open this spring. A six-story low-rise podium opened to its first residents last September. No tenants have been announced for the 22,000 square feet of retail space on 1st Avenue. Lennar has already began forming a plan for what it could build on the neighboring vacant lot in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood.

YMCA 651 Nicollet Mall YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities A new YMCA replaces the 160-year-old organization’s flagship downtown facility with six floors of modern fitness studios, a wellbeing center for classes and health programming, and a rooftop deck for outdoor fitness. The $30 million project opened near the end of January in Gaviidae Common on Nicollet Mall. A YMCA spokeswoman said the organization is in the process of selling its old building on LaSalle Avenue on the southern side of downtown Minneapolis. That facility will technically be open to members until early February when the last of the organization’s classes and programming moves over to the new building. The new Y is named for the late Douglas Dayton, a YMCA volunteer, philanthropist and Target businessman. Kickernick Building 430 1st Ave. N. United Properties The Kickernick Building is slated to get an exterior makeover under its new owner, United Properties. The Nicollet Mall-based developer is proposing several cosmetic changes to the Warehouse District building at 5th & 1st, such as removing old storefront signage and adding updated awnings and other façade improvements. The project, approved by the Heritage Preservation Commission earlier this year, includes a new glass entrance to the Brothers Bar space on the ground floor. New signage would display the Kickernick name on illuminated wall signs above the new entrance and on the southern end of the façade.

Foundry development 117–125 1st St. N. Commutator LLC A group of developers are making progress on a mixed-use building that would fill out the block home to Foundry Home Goods and the former Roe Wolfe building in the North Loop. Commutator LLC and Snow Kreilich Architects submitted plans to the City Planning Commission, which voted on the project’s site plan review on Feb. 5, that call for a new six-story building and underground parking garage. The project would add approximately 14,400 square feet of retail space on the first level and nearly 109,000 square feet of office space to the high-profile block, which is located near many of the neighborhood’s popular restaurants and boutiques. About 54 spaces would be available in the garage. The project extends to the two historic buildings, which would be rehabilitated as part of the work. The applicants are looking for a variance to reduce the off-street loading spaces.

The Armory

500 S. 6th St.

Swervo Development

The Armory in downtown Minneapolis got a warm welcome from Super Bowl visitors thanks to several high-profile shows hosted inside the Downtown East venue. Over the four days leading up to the Feb. 4 game, the 1930s venue hosted rock group Imagine Dragons, singers Pink and Jennifer Lopez and rappers like Diddy, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes and Cardi B. The slew of events served as the grand opening of the 8,400-capacity space, which previously served as a parking garage.

Bunge Tower

937 13th Ave. SE

Project for Pride in Living

Project for Pride in Living and Riverton Community Housing are moving forward with a redevelopment of Como’s Bunge grain elevator after years of planning. The two developers are partnering on a two-part project, with PPL proposing Maya Commons, an affordable workforce housing development with 50 apartments, and Riverton proposing 95 units of affordable student housing due to the site’s proximity to the University of Minnesota. The rehabilitated grain elevator would be painted to resemble a peace pole and would house a lobby, community space, meeting room and fitness studio. About 83 parking spaces would be spread across an underground parking level, in the first floor of Maya Commons and two surface lots. The buildings would contain a mixture of 145 studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

2nd St Apts

2407 2nd St. NE

Daniel Oberpriller

Minneapolis-based developer Daniel Oberpriller has applied to rezone a site in the Bottineau neighborhood in order to build townhomes. The City Council’s Zoning & Planning Committee voted to approve the rezoning via consent at its Feb. 1 meeting. Oberpriller had previously proposed 10 townhomes near the corner of 24th & 2nd in Northeast Minneapolis. The proposal consisted of two two-story buildings with a few bedrooms per unit. The developer is planning a bicycle storage room and 12 surface parking stalls.

Hook & Ladder

2212, 2316, 2320 Jefferson St. NE

Newport Midwest

Newport Midwest is getting approvals for a green affordable housing project in Northeast Minneapolis dubbed Hook and Ladder. The two-part proposal calls for a building built within Green Communities guidelines and another with Passive House standards. The 118-unit project would be restricted to residents with incomes at or below 60 percent of area median income. The development team had applied for a rezoning of the site, from R2B two-family district to a R5 multi-family district to allow for the multiple buildings. The City Council’s Zoning & Planning Committee voted to approve the rezoning via consent at its Feb. 1 meeting.