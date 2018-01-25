Proposal still alive for Handicraft Guild Building site

Image courtesy of City Club Apartments

The Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

CBD Minneapolis – City Club Apartments

1000 Marquette Ave. S.

City Club Apartments

A proposal for a residential high-rise at 10th & Marquette is still alive. Michigan-based City Club Apartments paid nearly $5.7 million for the properties at 1000, 1016 Marquette Ave. S., according to a certificate of real estate value made public in January. The company’s website shows renderings of a 16-story building that it expects to break ground on in early fall. The seller was Vadnais Heights-based Pratt Ordway Properties. The properties include the historically designated Handicraft Guild Building and a non-contributing addition dating back to the early 1900s. Pratt Ordway had partnered with Village Green Cos. on a similar 18-story project back in 2015. Preliminary concepts show a new, largely white residential tower and a preserved Handicraft Guild Building.

Westminster Church

1200 S. Marquette Ave.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church has opened a two-story addition to its Nicollet Mall campus that gives the church and its partners 40,000 square feet of flexible worship, office and performance space. The project, a modern interpretation of the historic church building, includes a large performance hall that will host a Jan. 28 Bold Hope in the North concert and fundraiser as an official event of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. The expansion is part of a $81.5 million campaign to buy the neighboring half block, demolish two larger buildings on the site, design the building and develop an extension of the campus. The addition features 300 parking spaces spread across two levels of underground parking, which will increase the church’s parking by five times.

Minneapolis Armory

500 S. 6th St.

Swervo Development

The Minneapolis Armory will get a grand reopening with a long weekend of high-profile shows before the Super Bowl. The 1930s-era building has been renovated over the past year as an 8,400-person event venue. Late last year, the former sports arena hosted two electronic dance music shows and other private events, but the Armory will be in the limelight when it hosts Imagine Dragons, Pink, Jennifer Lopez and a Super Bowl pre-show for a national audience.

408 4th

408 4th St. SE

Go Gopher Rentals

Go Gopher Rentals returned to the City Planning Commission on Jan. 22 with a refined proposal for a four-story apartment building in Marcy-Holmes. The applicant and Wells & Co. Architects are proposing a low-rise building with two two-bedroom units and 25 studio apartments to replace a vacant lot. Updated plans show a refined landscaping plan, deepened balconies and more bike and moped parking. The project calls for nine parking spaces located within the first floor. Many of the units would be smaller, micro-style apartments that would allow residents to loft their beds.

YMCA

629 Nicollet Mall

YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities is opening its new downtown Minneapolis facility in Gaviidae Common on Jan. 26. The nonprofit announced in early 2016 that is was exploring sites to relocate the downtown health club, which was located near LaSalle Plaza. The organization will host a public sneak peek 7 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. The YMCA purchased floors three to five of the six-story building on Nicollet Mall and then sold parts of floors three and four to Minneapolis-based United Properties. It will feature gathering space for community partners, nonprofits and entrepreneurs, along with collaborative workspace for staff, according to a previous statement.

The Expo

200 University Ave. SE

Doran Cos.

Updated plans for a 26-story residential tower cleared the City Planning Commission in early January. Doran Cos. and CSM Corp. are proposing to build a large high-rise and wrap-around apartment and townhome complex on a one-block site formerly owned by General Mills. The project, now a bit larger, would feature 372 units, approximately 3,000–4,000 square feet of commercial space and unique amenities like a golf and sports simulator. Commissioners added a condition to the developers’ application to increase the maximum floor area ratio that requires 10 units of affordable housing. The developers are calling the building the Expo.

Lowry & Marshall

2423 Marshall St. NE

CommonBond Properties

CommonBond Properties paid nearly $2.5 million for several properties at Lowry & Marshall in Northeast Minneapolis, according to a certificate of real estate value filed in Hennepin County. The affordable housing developer now controls seven addresses, including the River Liquor Store, three single-family homes, a small commercial building and two surface lots. The sellers were Diane and Robert Marget, co-owners of the liquor store. The two had teamed up with Master Properties on a plan for a five-story apartment building, dubbed LoMa, on the corner, but that never materialized. The project included a new liquor store, a restaurant and 155 apartments. A CommonBond spokeswoman said they expect to have a well-formed plan by April. She said they’re looking at building a mix of affordable housing, market-rate units and retail space.

HCMC expansion

8th & Park

Hennepin Healthcare Inc.

A new outpatient center on HCMC’s campus offers six stories with roughly 40 clinics, a surgery center and two levels of underground parking. The approximately $220 million project is decades in the making and will consolidate facilities spread across leased spaces in other buildings. Over the past two years, Hennepin Healthcare has been building out the clinic and Specialty Center on the block across from its red building. Once it opens to its first patients in late March, the building will have a Dunn Brothers Coffee shop, a large public art piece spanning nearly the entire building and a new, more modern design that hospital officials say will better patient experience and efficiency.

3rd St Apts

747 3rd St. N.

Schafer Richardson

Schafer Richardson is proposing another building in the North Loop, this time on the eastern third of its Bassett Creek Business Center parking lot. The proposal, first unveiled in mid-January at a North Loop Neighborhood Association meeting, calls for a six-story apartment building with 145 market-rate units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space. The U-shaped building would be located right across the street from United Properties’ The Nordic project along Washington Avenue. Director of Development Maureen Michalski said they plan to return to the neighborhood in February and, if approved, they plan to break ground sometime this fall with about 14-15 months of construction.

10th Avenue Ramp

1001 3rd St. N.

Schafer Richardson

Construction is underway on an approximately five-story parking ramp near 10th & 3rd in the North Loop. Schafer Richardson plans to complete the 356-stall ramp, otherwise known as the 10th Avenue Ramp, this June. Director of Development Maureen Michalski said they’re currently looking for a tenant for a 4,000-square-foot commercial space on the ground floor. Across the street, the developer is pre-leasing an office redevelopment of the Zuccaro’s Produce building.