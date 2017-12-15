Developers rescind proposal for 40-story tower downtown

Submitted to the City of Minneapolis

The Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

Downtown tower

33 5th St. S.

Solhem Cos.

Curt Gunsbury’s Solhem Cos. and Robb Miller’s TE Miller proposed a 40-story apartment tower along 5th Street South in downtown Minneapolis. The development partners had submitted preliminary plans to the Planning Commission Committee of the Whole for a “Residences at 33 5th Street” building with 261 apartments, a skyway connection and amenities like a fitness room and bike storage. The commission would’ve discussed the proposal during a Dec. 7 meeting, but Gunsbury said they’ve pulled the plans. He declined to comment on the proposal, which would have required the demolition of a two-story building and a four-story office building.

Hilton Tru hotel

317 2nd Ave. S.

Hawkeye Hotels

Hoteliers are proposing to renovate an eight-story office building in downtown Minneapolis and add another eight stories on top of it. Hawkeye Hotels submitted plans to the City Planning Commission, which approved them via consent, to renovate a 1900 building as a 203-room Hilton Tru & Home2 Dual branded hotel. The project would add an additional 41,300 square feet to the rear and east side of the building, which is located near 4th Street South and 2nd Avenue South. There is no parking included in the proposal, but the proposal designates a valet drop-off area.

Legacy Lofts

1240 S. 2nd St.

Shamrock Development

Crews have topped off the 374-unit Legacy Lofts condo building in Downtown East. Prolific condominium developer Shamrock Development is on track to open the building in August 2018. Legacy features connected towers at 17 and 14 stories. It’s tucked in the northeastern corner of the Downtown East neighborhood and overlooks the Mississippi River. More than 40 percent of the units in the project are spoken for, according to Colleen Ratzlaff-LaBeau of Remax Advantage Plus.

Elliot Park Hotel

9th & Portland

Kraus-Anderson

Crews placed the last beam atop a new eight-story hotel in Elliot Park on Dec. 13. Kraus-Anderson hosted a topping off ceremony with a beam signing at the site of the Elliot Park Hotel, one piece of its full-block development in the neighborhood of the same name. The 168-key hotel, developed by Wilkinson Corp. for the Marriott Autograph Collection and managed by Coury Hospitality, will feature a farm-to-table Italian restaurant named Tavola, an event center, a fireside lounge and large meeting rooms. Along the hotel, Kraus-Anderson has built or is building its new corporate headquarters, the 17-story H.Q. residential tower and a Finnegan’s microbrewery. The hotel is expected to open next September.

Foundry Development

128 2nd St. N.

Commutator

A new mixed-use building in the North Loop has made its way through the Heritage Preservation Commission and received approval from the City Planning Commission. Commutator, a group of owners represented in plans by Sharon Cohn, is proposing a six-story apartment building with approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space, 182 parking stalls and 156 residential units, which would be a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units and four two-story lofts. The proposal includes a courtyard accessible from 2nd Street North. Construction is expected to last about 18 months, with occupancy scheduled by the fall of 2019.

Thrivent parking

625 4th Ave. S.

625 Development

Thrivent Financial is moving forward with a mixed-using building that would bring a parking ramp and apartments to a site adjacent to its downtown headquarters. The company and 625 Development have proposed an eight-story building with 750 parking spaces, 107 residential units and about 1,600 square feet of skyway retail space. It would be built alongside the Thrivent’s 17-story building, which the company plans to sell to Hennepin County. The company would then build a new office building for itself on the vacant block to the east. The county is planning to make a deal with Thrivent to use some parking in the new parking ramp.



365 Nicollet

315 Nicollet Mall

Opus Group

Opus Group hit a milestone Dec. 4 when construction workers placed the final beam atop 365 Nicollet, topping off the 30-story luxury apartment tower on the north end of Nicollet Mall. The project will feature about 370 high-end apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space once it is finished next summer. Opus has yet to disclose any leases for the retail spaces. Amenities in the building will include a spa and relaxation room, a bike lounge and a sixth-floor amenity deck with a hot tub, pool, cabanas and fire pits.

1717 Central

1717 Central Ave. NE

SOM

A market-rate apartment building with 78 units is being proposed for the corner of 18th & Central in Northeast Minneapolis. The project, which is identified as Som Central Mixed-Use in city memos, would include a five-story mixed-use building with approximately 14,500 square feet of commercial space for a daycare, a restaurant, a coffee shop and an art gallery lounge. Plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole call for demolishing an existing commercial building with a daycare on the site. The building would feature 80 parking spaces, including 73 below-grade stalls. Som Central LLC owns the property, according to Hennepin County records. Kaas Wilson Architects is designing the project

2nd Street Townhomes

2407 2nd St. NE

North Bay Cos.

North Bay Cos. is planning to build 10 townhomes near the corner of 24th & 2nd in Northeast Minneapolis. The project consists of two two-story townhome buildings with 2–3 bedrooms per unit, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission for an early December meeting. The cluster development would replace a single-family home and detached garage in the Bottineau neighborhood. The Minneapolis-based developer is proposing 12 parking spaces and parking for 24 bikes. DJR Architecture is handling the project’s design. The CPC approved a conditional use permit, a rezoning, site plan review and setback variances related to the project.

Bunge Tower

937 13th Ave. SE

Project for Pride in Living

Project for Pride in Living is back with updated plans for its historic reuse of the Bunge Tower, a former grain elevator in the Southeast Como area. PPL is partnering with Riverton Community Housing to develop the site, with PPL proposing the Maya Commons, an affordable workforce housing project with 50 units, and Riverton proposing 95 units of affordable student housing. The project features a mural painted on the former Bunge headhouse resembling a peace pole, according to plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The projects encompass the headhouse and two new additions to the Bunge complex. The two are proposing 88 parking spaces.