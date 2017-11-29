Topping off planned for 30-story tower on Nicollet Mall

365 Nicollet. Submitted image

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

365 Nicollet

315 Nicollet Mall

Opus Group

Opus Group is slated to celebrate the topping off of its high-profile luxury apartment development on the north end of Nicollet Mall in December. Nick Murnane, director of real estate development at Opus, said they would hit the milestone on Dec. 4. The project, dubbed 365 Nicollet Mall, features 370 apartments and two sections for retail, including 6,000 square feet on Nicollet and 3,500 square feet at 4th & Marquette. Opus plans to begin leasing the high-end apartments in February or March next year. The 30-story high-rise, which is being built on a parcel known as the Ritz Block for the hotel that used to be on the site, is slated for completion at the end of summer 2018, with the first residents moving in Sept. 1, 2018.

Star Tribune lot

West River Parkway & Plymouth Avenue

Opus Group

Opus Group unveiled a proposal for a market-rate apartment complex in the North Loop to the neighborhood association. The site, a 2.5-acre parcel along the riverfront on the north end of the neighborhood, is owned by the Star Tribune. Nick Murnane, director of real estate development at Opus, said their preliminary plan calls for a six-story building with 200 apartments, 275 parking stalls and high-end amenities. No retail is included in the current proposal. Opus is targeting a December meeting of the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole to get feedback from city officials. The building would be located near the newspaper’s printing plant at the corner of Plymouth Avenue and West River Parkway.

Hook & Ladder

2212, 2316, 2320 Jefferson St. NE

Newport Partners

Newport Partners has submitted preliminary plans for a 118-unit affordable housing complex in Northeast Minneapolis. The St Paul-based developer is planning a two-building complex that would house people with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income. The roughly two-acre site is comprised of three parcels own by Moundsview Estates and is located along Jefferson Street between 22nd and 24th avenues in the Holland neighborhood. One three-story building will be made within Green Communities requirements and another five-story building will be made with Passive House certification. The project would receive funding from the City of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, Metropolitan Council and private sources. A publically accessible trail will forge a new pedestrian connection in the area, which is disrupted by railroads.

Alden Smith House

1403 Harmon Place

W+Noordijk

W+Noordijk, Inc. is moving forward with the renovation of the historic H. Alden Smith House and is developing new adjacent housing in Loring Park. The real estate firm is proposing to demolish non-historic additions to the house and rehabilitate the interior and exterior of the structure near the Minneapolis Community Technical College. Coupled with a new six-story building, the project would include 89 residential units, 70 parking spaces and 84 bike parking spaces.

Madison Apartments

501 E. 15th St.

National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions

The National Foundation for Affordable Housing Solutions is proposing to redevelop the Madison School and adjacent townhomes in Elliot Park into a new housing project. The developer plans to renovate the school building, which operated as a school until 1982 and was converted into 29 units of housing in 1983, with new windows, utility upgrades and new finishes. The company would also demolish the townhomes and construct a new 22-story building featuring 18 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units, which totals the same number of bedrooms currently on the site. Kaas Wilson Architects is designing the project.

The Fillmore

505 6th Ave. N.

United Properties

Nicollet Mall-based United Properties is proposing to subdivide parcels in the North Loop to prepare it for a Fillmore theater and an Element by Westin hotel. The plans, approved on consent at the City Planning Commission’s Nov. 13 meeting, would divide the land near Target Field Station into parcels for the hotel and parking, the 2,000-capacity theater and an accompanying barbecue restaurant, and the exterior grounds and common area. The project was first unveiled in June.

12th Street Apartments

228 12th St. S.

Alatus

Alatus has submitted an application to the Heritage Preservation Commission to demolish downtown’s Second Church of Christ, Scientist, a 1952 church that has been vacant for more than a decade. The developer recently revealed its plan to replace the building with a residential tower. The current proposal features a 27-story building with 250–300 units, retail along 12th Street and seven levels of aboveground parking. Offices and commercial tenants would occupy the skyway level. While the building is not locally or nationally designated as a historic site, it has been deemed eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The original architecture firm, Magney and Tusler, have also designed iconic downtown structures like the Foshay Tower and the interior of Forum Cafeteria.

Hotel Minneapolis

401 2nd Ave. S.

KHP Capital Partners

Chesapeake Lodging Trust has sold downtown’s Hotel Minneapolis to KHP Capital Partners. The San Francisco-based private equity firm bought the 222-room Marriott Autograph hotel for $44 million, according to a certificate of real estate value. Davidson Resort & Hotels will manage the hotel, which it said would see a multi-million-dollar renovation beginning in late 2018 and to be completed in early 2019. The rooms, Restaurant Max and public spaces will see redesigns.

Mill District offices

1101 West River Parkway

Arcadia on the River

Ryan Cos. has sold an office building in the Mill District to Arcadia on the River, LLC. The firm Edina-based paid $21.1 million for the 2001 building near West River Parkway & 11th across from Gold Medal Park, according to a certificate of real estate value. Hennepin County lists the building’s market value at $13.2 million.

The Gateway

30 3rd St. S.

United Properties

United Properties got another extension on its agreement with the City of Minneapolis to put together its plan for the high-profile Nicollet Hotel Block. The Nicollet Mall-based developer’s current proposal calls for a 30-story tower with a first-story restaurant, office tenants on floors four through 16, an 11-story hotel and three floors of condos. The action, the second extension, extends the developer’s exclusive development rights agreement out to Jan. 30, 2018. The Gateway tower project has drawn interest from Four Seasons Hotel.