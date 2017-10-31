Nicollet Mall reopening set for Nov. 15

Photo by Eric Best

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

Nicollet Mall

Nicollet Mall between Washington Avenue and Grant Street

City of Minneapolis

There’s an end in sight for the construction on Nicollet Mall. The City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Downtown Council are hosting a reopening celebration for the renovated 12-block stretch of the mall on Nov. 15. The milestone marks the project’s substantial completion, which means the mall will be functioning though some work will continue until early next year. Nicollet has taken on a finished look in recent weeks with new movable furniture and décor, dozens of trees and new and returning pieces of art. Metro Transit has begun building new shelters throughout the corridor and plans to bring routes back to the mall on Dec. 2. The $50 million rehabilitation will get its final touches in 2018.

St. Anthony Parkway Bridge

St. Anthony Parkway between California and Main streets

City of Minneapolis

A major road and trail connection in Northeast Minneapolis has finally reopened. Cars, cyclists and pedestrians are back on St. Anthony Parkway Bridge following an Oct. 27 reopening event. The new three-span bridge connects the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway and St. Anthony Parkway over the BNSF Northtown rail yard. The reconstructed bridge replaces a five-space bridge first built in 1925. The city shut down the bridge to vehicle traffic more than three years ago prior to the project.

The Dayton’s Project

700 Nicollet Mall

601w Cos.

The historic home of the Dayton’s department store is set to be redeveloped into a office, retail and food hall complex under new ownership. New York-based 601w Cos. and partners United Properties of Minneapolis and Telos Group of Chicago are proposing to transform the Nicollet Mall landmark, previously a single-tenant building, into a multi-use hub. In the basement there would be a festival food hall with varying restaurant and entertainment options. The first and second levels would house retail. The rest of the 12-story complex would house office tenants and amenities like a central park green space, a winter lounge, a full-service gym and a library. The team is proposing to preserve and restore several iconic elements, from an Art Deco-style women’s restroom on the fourth floor to the well-known façade.

The Armory

500 S. 6th St.

Swervo Development

The Heritage Preservation Commission approved a certificate of appropriateness and a historic variance for Swervo Development’s lighting and signage plan for its redevelopment of the Minneapolis Armory. The building, which will simply be known as the Armory under the developer’s rebrand, will get a series of new and improved lighting, from original fixtures rewired with LED lights to new entrance signs with the new brand. The local landmark will see its first event following the renovation at the end of the year. During the Super Bowl, the Armory will host concerts organized by Nomadic Entertainment Group.

Mezzo

1327 Marshall St. NE

CPM Cos.

Daniel Oberpriller of CPM Cos. said his Minneapolis-based firm has broken ground on a new apartment building in Northeast Minneapolis. The developer is constructing an approximately six-story building, although the structure is broken up and reduced to 56 feet in some areas. The building, dubbed Mezzo — meaning “in the middle,” Oberpriller said — will feature 110 units, a 1,200-square-foot retail space and a bike café for residents. On the other side of the block, CPM plans to break ground next spring on another similarly sized apartment building. The second project at 13th & Marshall will include 95 units and some retail space.

KA HQ

525 S. 8th St.

Kraus-Anderson

The approximately 150 downtown-based employees at Kraus-Anderson will begin moving into the firm’s new headquarters this fall. The construction firm will continue its 120 years of being headquartered downtown with the new five-story, 100,000-square-foot campus in Elliot Park. Pope Architects designed the office building, which features an open-office plan and amenities like an employee fitness center, cafeteria and rooftop deck. The building has two levels of underground parking and a capacity for about 300 total employees. The firm will consolidate several offices in Circle Pines and Bloomington to the downtown facility. The project is the first piece of a full-block redevelopment to open. The firm is also constructing a hotel, an apartment building and a brewery.

TCF Bank building

801 Marquette Ave. S.

Franklin Street Properties

The former TCF Building and TCF Tower are receiving a makeover with a redesigned skyway-accessible atrium. Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties, landlord of the former TCF buildings, unveiled the atrium earlier this year, which features communal seating and a large central staircase. On the skyway level of the tower, Naf Naf Grill recently opened its third restaurant location in downtown Minneapolis. The renovation comes after TCF Bank vacated its space at 8th & Marquette and moved its employees to Plymouth.

419 Washington

419 Washington Ave. N.

Swervo Development

Work is slated to begin in November on a new office building in the North Loop. Earlier this year, Swervo Development and CPM Cos. proposed an approximately 13-story building just off Washington Avenue, though the building would only appear as a 10-story structure. Plans from the spring called for approximately 13,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space; eight levels of parking across three levels of underground parking and five levels of above-ground parking; and office space on the upper floors.

Variant

315 7th Ave. N.

Greco Properties

The North Loop’s latest development is opening for residents. Variant, a six-story mixed-use building from Greco Properties and Opus Group, will open Nov. 19. The project replaced the one-story ABC Industrial Storage building on 7th Avenue. The roughly 140-unit apartment building Variant about 14,400 square feet of retail space, two levels of underground parking and walk-up units. Greco President Josh Brandsted could not disclose tenants as of early October. Floor plans and more information on the property are available at variantmpls.com.

Ironclad

811 Washington Ave. S.

Graves Hospitality

Kraus-Anderson celebrated the official groundbreaking of Ironclad on Oct. 23. The luxury apartment, hotel and retail complex is now rising at Washington & Chicago. The project developed by Graves Hospitality and owned by the Kharbanda family features a 14-story residential section with 172 high-end apartments, an eight-story Moxy branded hotel with 139 rooms, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a 3,300-square-foot restaurant space. Ironclad includes 411 underground parking stalls. The development team expects to complete construction in the spring of 2019. St. Paul-based Collage Architects designed the high-end building, which will feature residential amenities like outdoor terraces, a pool, electric vehicle charging and a sauna. Ironclad gets its name from an elevator in a grain mill that once occupied the site. The mill’s original wood elevator as damaged in a fire and replaced with an ironclad elevator.