Leases set to begin this September at NordHaus

Submitted image

Each issue the Development Tracker follows construction projects around downtown and Northeast Minneapolis

NordHaus

315 1st Ave. NE

Lennar Multifamily Communities

After several years and several failed development proposals, the Superior Plating site will finally welcome new users as the first residents of NordHaus begin to move into the low-rise portion of Lennar’s residential tower. Move-ins begin Sept. 1 in the six-story low-rise, while leases will begin next spring in the nearly 20-story tower, a spokeswoman said. The project, located on the former industrial site in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood, will feature 280 apartments, 22,000 square feet of retail space and 390 parking spaces. Lennar has yet to disclose any retail users or the number of units leased so far. The developer is progressing on a plan for a second phase — another residential tower proposal — on the other side of the block along First Avenue Northeast.

700 5th

700 5th St. N.

Schafer Richardson

Schafer Richardson recently began to renovate the Weather-Rite building in the North Loop into new office and retail space. The adaptive reuse project, located a few blocks north of Target Field, will result in 52,000 square feet for new users. The downtown Minneapolis-based developer had previously pitched an 11-story office redevelopment called @mosphere on the block, but Schafer Richardson backed off from the project earlier this year. Maureen Michalski, director of development, said they will demolish a second-story component of the building. She said they plan to complete the building renovation this November and will be able to move tenants in that month. The former industrial space is flexible and could be used by one or several tenants, Michalski added. Schafer Richardson hasn’t disclosed any leases related to the project, which it refers to by its address, 700 5th.

80 Broadway

80 Broadway St. NE

Curt Gunsbury

A plan from North Loop-based developer Curt Gunsbury for a six-story apartment building in Northeast Minneapolis has cleared the City Planning Commission. Gunsbury is proposing a market-rate building on the corner of Broadway & Marshall in the St. Anthony West neighborhood that would feature 98 units and 49 parking stalls. The height of the building is 89 feet, but due to an elevator overrun the building is technically eight stories per the zoning code. Amenities would include outdoor patios, an exercise room and a yoga space. The former industrial site presents challenges, Gunsbury said, from its soil contamination, unusual shape and little foot traffic. Commissioners added a condition that the building feature a street-facing space for commercial use on the ground floor. If it moves forward, Gunsbury said he plans to break ground on the project this fall with 12-14 months of construction. Momentum Design Group is the project’s architect.

Water Works

420 1st St. S.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will begin to demolish the Fuji-Ya Building in September. The two-story building, once home to the city’s first Japanese restaurant, incorporated historic mill infrastructure in its design, which the Park Board now hopes to uncover as part of Water Works. The project would build out a new restaurant pavilion in the mill masonry, pieces of the former Occidental, Bassett and Columbia mills that once lined the Mill District riverfront. Once complete, the nearly $30-million project will form new pedestrian, bike and kayak connections to the Mississippi River and bring the city’s first year-round park restaurant to the area between the Third Avenue Bridge and Stone Arch Bridge.

Dome Spur

301 10th Ave. S.

Hennepin County

The Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority has released a request for proposals in order to sell a thin parcel of land in Downtown East near U.S. Bank Stadium. The approximately 25,000 square feet of land, located adjacent to the Hiawatha Bike Trail, is zoned B4N for high-density development of up to 10 stories. The roughly half-acre property, which the county leases to a parking lot vendor, was declared surplus last year following the construction of the Blue Line and Green Line LRT projects. Proposals are due Aug. 31. County officials will review proposals in September and make a recommendation to the HCRRA board this October. The county expects to close the sale with a developer next February.

920 Third

920 3rd St. S.

Aeon

Affordable housing developer Aeon is in the preliminary planning stages on its next project, a 100-unit building near U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis-based Aeon is co-developing the land, currently a parking area off Washington Avenue, with Timeshare Properties. The building would feature 28 market-rate apartments and 72 affordable units, of which 54 units would go for 30 percent of the area median income, nine for 50 percent of the area median income and nine for 60 percent of the area median income. Miranda Walker, a senior project manager with Aeon, said they’re in the very early planning stages and a groundbreaking would be two or three years off, based off similar projects. Minneapolis-based MSR Architecture is designing the project.

East Side facility

2601-2651 University Ave. NE

City of Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis is moving forward with its plan for a new street and equipment maintenance facility in Northeast Minneapolis. The city’s Transportation Maintenance and Repair and Fleet Maintenance divisions of Public Works would use the facility, which is proposed for the Holland neighborhood. The new facility would replace approximately eight residential properties on the site, according to preliminary plans submitted to the City Planning Commission Committee of the Whole. The campus would feature an approximately 120,00-square-foot building, several smaller structures for storage and at least 276 parking stalls.

The Copham

607 Washington Ave. N.

Greco Development

Greco Development plans to improve The Copham apartment building in the North Loop by removing and replacing its back windows. The seven-story building was originally built in 1910 as the Parlin and Orendorff Plow Company Warehouse but has been rehabilitated over the years and converted into an apartment building. The project would replace windows on the rear wall with those similar to the rest of the building.

24 University

24 University Ave. NE

Fire Barn Associates

Condo developer Dan Hunt is proposing to subdivide land in the Nicollet Island-East Bank neighborhood to prepare it for future development, according to plans submitted to and approved by the City Planning Commission in August. The developer is looking to build an apartment building on the corner of 1st & 2nd, which would complete the block featuring businesses like Ginger Hop, Kramarczuk’s, Keegan’s Pub and several other restaurants. The site has seen several development proposals in the past six years or so, from a 10-story residential building featuring about 94 units to a six-story building with about 56 units.

The Nordic

729 Washington Ave. N.

United Properties

More details are expected to be released in late August on an office, residential and parking ramp project from Minneapolis-based United Properties, according to a spokeswoman. The Nordic would replace one of the largest parking lots in the North Loop with a 10-story office development fronting Washington Avenue, a central public plaza and a seven-story parking ramp, according to previous plans from the developer. The roughly 200,000-square-foot project would feature street-level retail, roughly 400 parking spaces and 44 apartments.